Excellent performance uplift in 9M 2024 compared to 9M 2023 Net profit after tax of AED 2,231 million up 26.5% on a pre-tax basis (15.2% on a post-tax basis) versus the prior comparative period

Prudent provisioning for expected credit losses Net impairment loss was AED 697 million. Coverage ratio at 96.61%, up 1,601 bps compared to 9M 2023.

Cost to income ratio Market leading cost to income ratio at 24.44%

Strong loan growth whilst maintaining healthy liquidity, funding and capital ratios Gross loans were AED 97.3 billion, an increase of 9.5% compared to 31 December 2023

Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) today reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2024.

Solid sustainable high quality result with sound business momentum

CBD delivered an excellent net profit after tax result of AED 2,231 million for the first nine months of 2024, up 26.5% on a pre-tax basis (up 15.2% on a post-tax basis) compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Strong growth in loans during the first nine months of 2024 resulted in a solid net interest outcome, which was supported by non-funded income and lower cost of risk that more than offset higher expenses and the corporate tax charge. High global market interest rates during the first nine months of 2024 contributed to the solid net interest income outcome. UAE business activity bolstered by economic incentives, population growth and business confidence remained constructive and is forecast to remain positive looking ahead. The public sector strategic positioning, strategic investments, economic diversification and broad-based growth, especially in non-oil sectors is expected to underpin continued business performance.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, said, “CBD has delivered an excellent result attributable to strong loan growth with higher revenues at outstanding returns and with significantly improved asset quality. Our net profit after tax for 9M 2024 was a record AED 2,231 million, above the prior comparative period by 26.5% on a pre-tax basis, attributable to strong customer activity and overall business performance. The Bank remains focused on the disciplined execution of its strategy and is well placed to continue to achieve our strategic objectives and high-quality performance for the periods ahead.

In Q3 2024, CBD launched dedicated accounts for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). The introduction of banking services for VASPs aligns with our strategic vision to support the digital economy and foster a robust regulatory environment that promotes growth and stability. As the Bank that is backing the nation’s ambition, our efforts also contribute to promoting Dubai as an international hub for Virtual Assets and developing the digital economy in the UAE.

Additionally, in October 2024, CBD issued USD 500 million Regulation S Registered 5-year senior unsecured bond under the Bank’s EMTN Programme. This successful issuance highlights the strong CBD brand value and market recognition. Furthermore, CBD was recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce as one of 27 companies leading the way in adoption of sustainable business and awarded its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) label, which demonstrates the enduring resolve of the Bank in this key area.”

9M 2024 results:

Net profit after tax was AED 2,231 million, 26.5% above the prior comparative period on a pre-tax basis (15.2% on a post-tax basis)

Operating income was AED 4,164 million, up 12.1% driven by net interest income, fees and commissions

Operating expenses were AED 1,018 million, up by 15.6%

Operating profit was AED 3,147 million, up by 11.0%

Net impairment loss was AED 697 million, down by 22.5%

Corporate tax expense of AED 219 million

As at 30 September 2024:

Capital ratios remained strong with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 16.56%, Tier 1 ratio at 15.42% and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 13.37%, well in excess of regulatory requirements

Gross loans were AED 97.3 billion, an increase of 9.5% compared to 31 December 2023

Advances to stable resources ratio (ASRR) stood at 86.00%, improved by 125 bps compared to 31 December 2023

Income Statement

Operating income for 9M 2024 was AED 4,164 million, up 12.1%, attributable to an increase in Net Interest Income (NII) by 7.3% on strong loan growth during the first nine months of 2024 and high market interest rates with Other Operating Income (OOI) up 23.8%.

Operating expenses were AED 1,018 million, with the increase primarily driven by inflation, investments in digitisation, technology, business growth, governance and regulatory compliance. The cost-to-income ratio remains strong at 24.44%.

(AED Million)

Income statement 9M 24 9M 23 Var Q3 24 Q2 24 QoQ Var Net interest income 2,849 2,654 7.3% 943 947 (0.4%) Other operating income 1,315 1,062 23.8% 511 391 30.7% Total income 4,164 3,716 12.1% 1,454 1,338 8.7% Operating expenses 1,018 881 15.6% 374 329 13.7% Operating profit 3,147 2,835 11.0% 1,081 1,009 7.1% Expected credit losses 697 899 (22.5%) 226 184 22.8% Net profit before tax 2,450 1,936 26.5% 855 825 3.6% Corporate tax expense 219 - 100.0% 76 74 2.7% Net profit after tax 2,231 1,936 15.2% 779 751 3.7%

Balance Sheet

Total assets were AED 140.2 billion as at 30 September 2024, an increase of 8.7% compared to AED 129.0 billion as at 31 December 2023.

Net loans and advances were AED 91.7 billion, registering an increase of 10.1% compared to AED 83.3 billion as at 31 December 2023.

Customers’ deposits were AED 98.7 billion as at 30 September 2024, representing an increase of 11.8% compared to AED 88.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. Low-cost CASA constituted 49% of the total customer deposit base, while the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 93%.

(AED Million)

Balance sheet Sep 24 Sep 23 YoY Var Sep 24 Jun 24 QoQ Var Gross loans and advances 97,273 88,478 9.9% 97,273 95,197 2.2% Allowances for impairment 5,527 5,375 2.8% 5,527 5,589 (1.1%) Net loans and advances 91,746 83,103 10.4% 91,746 89,608 2.4% Total assets 140,217 126,237 11.1% 140,217 141,256 (0.7%) Customers' deposits 98,682 86,442 14.2% 98,682 99,831 (1.2%) Total Equity 16,772 14,951 12.2% 16,772 15,843 5.9%

Asset Quality

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio decreased markedly to 4.96%, down from 6.46% at the end of 2023. The net impairment charge totaled AED 697 million for the first nine months of 2024. The coverage ratio increased by 1,335 bps to 96.61% (December 2023: 83.26%) and was 133.09% inclusive of collateral for stage 3 loans. As at 30 September 2024, total allowances for impairment (covering loans and advances and unfunded exposures) amounted to AED 5,702 million.

Liquidity and Capital position

The Bank’s liquidity position remained robust with the advances to stable resources ratio at 86.00% as at 30 September 2024 (December 2023: 87.25%), compared to the UAE Central Bank maximum of 100%.

CBD’s capital ratios were strong with the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 16.56%, Tier 1 ratio at 15.42% and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 13.37%. All capital ratios were well above the minimum regulatory thresholds mandated by the UAE Central Bank.

(%)

Key ratios % 9M 24 9M 23 YoY Var

(bps) Q3 24 Q2 24 QoQ Var

(bps) Return on equity (before tax) 23.51% 21.38% 213 24.57% 25.17% (60) Return on assets (before tax) 2.43% 2.13% 30 2.43% 2.42% 1 Cost to income ratio 24.44% 23.72% 72 25.71% 24.56% 115 Non-performing loans (NPL) 4.96% 6.49% (153) 4.96% 5.56% (60) Provision coverage 96.61% 80.60% 1,601 96.61% 89.61% 700 Loan-to-deposit ratio 92.97% 96.14% (317) 92.97% 89.76% 321 Advances to stable resources 86.00% 87.23% (123) 86.00% 83.63% 237 Capital adequacy ratio 16.56% 16.80% (24) 16.56% 16.05% 51 Tier 1 ratio 15.42% 15.65% (23) 15.42% 14.92% 50 CET1 ratio 13.37% 13.34% 3 13.37% 12.83% 54

Ratings

Agency Rating Outlook Date Fitch Ratings A- Stable Sep-24 Moody's Baa1 Stable May-24

About CBD

The Bank was incorporated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1969 and is registered as a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC).

The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and is majority owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). The Bank employs nearly 1,200 staff and offers a wide range of conventional and Islamic banking products and services to its institutional, corporate and personal banking customers through a network of 13 branches. Moreover, the Bank has invested in an extensive network of 163 ATMs/CDMs.

For further information, kindly contact: CBD Investor Relations @ investor.relations@cbd.ae