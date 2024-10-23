MANAMA, Bahrain – Global technology company SAP will be hosting an Innovation Day at Wyndham Grand Manama in the capital on October 27, enabling business executives to connect with industry leaders, SAP experts, and peers to discover strategies that will accelerate their move to the cloud, increase efficiencies and drive digital innovation.

“SAP’s strategy in Bahrain is to make AI-powered, data-driven decision-making a reality for every existing and potential SAP customer to drive their innovation and growth. We achieve this in two main ways: by accelerating customers’ move to the cloud with tailored offerings, and by infusing Business AI across our enterprise cloud portfolio,” says Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP Bahrain.

“At our Innovation Day, we will be showcasing RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP – offerings that enable customers to transition to the cloud quickly and securely, regardless of size or starting point. We will also be focusing on the considerable benefits of SAP data analytics, sustainability and AI capabilities, and demonstrating our powerful generative AI copilot Joule. Visitors can also hear customer success stories, and learn more about SAP’s business portfolio solutions,” Ahmad adds.

SAP has over 50 years of experience across 25 industries, with proven solutions for industry-specific needs and goals. Among the business solutions to be highlighted at the event are SAP SuccessFactors for enhancing employee engagement; SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Networks solutions for boosting sustainability, performance and reporting across supply chains; and SAP Datasphere’s advanced AI capabilities for essential data insights.

Enormous impact

Commenting on SAP’s approach of embedding sustainability metrics and AI capabilities directly into its solutions, Ahmad says, “SAP can deliver enormous sustainability and productivity gains in Bahrain and globally, when you consider that 99 of the world’s 100 largest companies are SAP customers; 85 of the 100 largest companies are SAP S/4HANA customers; and around 80% of SAP’s customers are SMEs.”

SAP pioneered reliable, relevant and responsible business AI, and last year launched its generative AI co-pilot Joule to help users gain the most from its solutions. Earlier this month, SAP reported that Joule has been embedded more deeply into SAP’s portfolio, with its capabilities expanded to support 80% of SAP’s most-used business tasks. Joule is also being infused with multiple collaborative AI agents that will combine their unique expertise across business functions to collaboratively accomplish complex workflows

Ahmad concludes, “SAP is committed to supporting Bahrain’s impressive economic, digital and environmental objectives through an integrated, dynamic approach. This includes educating businesses on effective digital transformation and AI adoption strategies through events such as our Innovation Day. We also help to ensure that Bahrain has a sustainable technologically skilled workforce through training initiatives such as the SAP Dual Study Program, aimed at university students, and the SAP Young Professionals Program, delivering high-value technology training for gifted graduates.”

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.