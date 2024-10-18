KUWAIT CITY: Warba Bank announced its participation in the Beit Alomor exhibition, which was held from October 7 to 12, 2024. During its participation in this exhibition, the Bank presented various and distinguished financing solutions in addition to the many products that distinguish the Bank and which achieved great success during their display and presentation.

Commenting on the participation in the exhibition, Saud Waleed Al Shabak, Executive Manager of Direct Sales at Warba Bank, said: “It comes as part of the Bank’s interest in numerous events and activities, and through these participations the Bank was able to display its products and services that it provides to various segments of society.”

Al-Shabak explained that the Beit Alomor Exhibition is considered one of the successful exhibitions that receives wide public interest, as it gives the opportunity to buy or own a home of a lifetime or obtain real estate investment opportunities.

Al-Shabak pointed out that Warba Bank provides its clients with a distinctive group of personal financing and investment solutions that are compatible with the provisions of Islamic Sharia, the most important of which is financing construction materials or furniture, which gives clients the opportunity to design and build their dream home in their own way, in addition to other types of financing that meet all the different needs of our clients, whether cars, boats, marine equipment or electronics.

He also highlighted the salary transfer campaign at Warba Bank for the year 2024. In the event that the salary is transferred, the customer receives a cash gift of up to KD 15,000 in addition to weekly cash withdrawals of KD 1,000 or 25 grams of gold or 35,000 miles from the Oasis Club, with special rates provided on personal finance transactions. Warba Bank also provides the Sunbula Account, which is an investment savings account that allows clients to enter weekly and quarterly draws for cash prizes with a total value of KD 1,500,000.

Warba Bank is one of the banks that have achieved great successes in a short period of time, as it has occupied a leading position by providing innovative digital banking services in accordance with Islamic Sharia for individuals and companies, and is one of the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, and these are among the most prominent elements that make the Bank close to all members of society.

