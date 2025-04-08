Muscat – In response to widespread rumours regarding a cyberattack on banks operating in the Sultanate, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has issued a firm denial, stating that the information circulating online is “false and inaccurate”.

The CBO confirmed that all banking systems continue to operate securely and have not been subjected to any form of hacking or cyber breach. In an official statement, the Central Bank reassured the public about the resilience and security of Oman’s financial infrastructure, emphasising the robust safeguards in place to protect customer data and banking operations.

The CBO also urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified claims and to seek information only through official channels.

“The Central Bank of Oman stresses the importance of relying on credible sources and not being misled by baseless speculation,” the statement read. The bank concluded by reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of the Sultanate’s financial systems.

