Muscat – Oman has launched the Circularity Gap Report (CGR) Oman Project, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region aimed at advancing sustainable resource use and building a roadmap for a circular economy in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The project, spearheaded by Ministry of Economy and supported by be’ah, was formally unveiled during a stakeholder roundtable on Wednesday that brought together government officials, industry leaders, academics and representatives from Circle Economy – an organisation based the Netherlands behind the global CGR initiative.

The effort marks a key milestone in the sultanate’s commitment to sustainability, with the project set to assess current resource consumption and identify areas where circularity can be improved. This includes reducing waste and ensuring resources are reused efficiently across all stages of the economic cycle.

“The concept of a circular economy extends beyond mere waste recycling; it ensures the optimal use of resources throughout all stages of the economic cycle,” said Dr Aisha al Sarihiyya, Economic Expert at Ministry of Economy. “It enhances the connection between supply chains and, in turn, generates economic and social benefits alongside environmental gains.”

