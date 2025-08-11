Arab Finance: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued presidential decree No. 421 of 2025, renewing the appointment of Mohamed Farid Saleh as the acting Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for a year, effective Thursday, August 7, 2025, as per a statement.

This marks the start of his fourth term in the position.

Farid is also a member of the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) board of directors, Chairman of the Egyptian Accounting Standards (EAS) committee, and Chairman of the Egyptian Auditing Standards.

Internationally, Farid serves as vice chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), Chairman of its Developing and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC), Vice Chairman of the African Reinsurance Company’s board of directors, and Vice Chairman of the African Advisory Council of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Africa GFANZ).

Farid previously chaired the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) from August 2017 to August 2022, with his term renewed in 2022, and held leadership roles including Chairman of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges, Chairman of the Federation of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), Chairman of the Emerging Markets Working Group at the World Federation of Exchanges, and board member of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA).

He holds a PhD in economics of Finance from Cardiff Metropolitan University and multiple master’s degrees in commercial law and international finance, quantitative finance, economics, and business administration from institutions including King’s College London, Bayes Business School, the University of York, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport.