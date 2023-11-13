Muscat: The Corporate Banking division of BankDhofar, a leading bank in Oman's financial landscape, is pleased to share a range of innovative solutions designed to enhance the customer experience and support business growth.

The bank has continuously illustrated that it is dedicated to provide specialized and personalized solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients making it the go-to financial partner of choice. The bank brings in agility, innovation through its deep understanding of customer needs in the Sultanate of Oman.

In alignment with the division’s purpose, the Bank has introduced a range of proposition features including:

Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions: To streamline operations and enhance convenience, BankDhofar has launched a suite of digital solutions. The Remote Cheque Capture & Deposit (RCCD) service for example, is designed to facilitate bulk cheque processing remotely and adds efficiency, flexibility, security, and cost effectiveness to the business operations. Apart from Electronic warehousing for Post Dated Cheques, customers can deposit Inter-Bank and Intra-Bank instruments and benefit from customized reports for electronic reconciliation.

That’s not all, the customer friendly online banking platform is designed to assist Funds transfers to third party accounts in Oman and abroad as well perform a range of transactions like L/C debit and credit advice, Collection statements et al.,

These innovations simplify access to financial services and empower clients with efficient tools for managing their financials.

Strategic BankDhofar Corporate Branches: BankDhofar has inaugurated three corporate branches in key geographic locations, including Muscat, Salalah and Sohar. These branches are positioned strategically to provide corporate customers specialized services and support. In response to the growing needs of businesses, BankDhofar has also expanded its retail branch network, increasing from 61 branches to over 100 in just one year. This strategic move enhances accessibility and ensures convenience for customers to make their cash deposits

Majida Issa Al Balushi, AGM, Head of Large corporates & Corporate Branch at BankDhofar, highlighted the unit's investment in technology, "We measure success with our customers’ achievements and we are dedicated to enable their ambitions by providing tailored solutions that drive their business growth. We are dedicated to work towards their requirements and clients unique needs and as a team are working hand in hand with them to support them in their business growth. Our objective is to empower our clients to efficiently manage their financials”

Project Finance: At the heart of its offering is the Banks seasoned team, well-versed in tailoring financing solutions to the unique circumstances of each customer, their business operations, and available cash flows. The array of project and structured finance products and services offered, including Term Loans, Working Capital Loans, LC/LG and Bill Discounting, showcases BankDhofar's holistic approach to project and structured financing.

Recognized for its unparalleled 'Time-to-Money' executions, BankDhofar boasts a cadre of project and structured finance transactions well-known for their domain proficiency, banking and regulatory insights, product structuring, advisory and risk management acumen.

For more information about BankDhofar and its Corporate Banking unit, please visit www.bankdhofar.com/corporate