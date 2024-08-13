Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BBK, Bahrain’s leading financial institution, is pleased to announce its partnership with DP World Trade Finance, the trade finance business unit of DP World, Dubai. This strategic collaboration aims to maximise BBK’s global presence in Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, India and Turkey, to offer trade finance solutions to businesses globally, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to innovation and excellence in financing solutions.

The partnership is set to utilise BBK's robust banking solutions alongside DP World Trade Finance's ability to provide transparency and visibility on any underlying transaction that uses DP World’s ecosystem and extensive logistics network, offering seamless financial solutions and operational efficiencies for businesses across the region.

On this occasion, Salman Al Hassan, General Manager of International Banking and Overseas Branches of BBK, stated: "This partnership is a significant step towards enhancing our service offerings and supporting our clients' growth with innovative solutions. The partnership between BBK and DP World Trade Finance marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to transform customer experience and expand our reach. This collaboration significantly enhances our international and regional offerings, providing our current and future clients with seamless trade solutions that will positively impact their businesses.”

The partnership outlines a framework for cooperation, focusing on integrating logistics and financial services to support businesses in optimising their supply chain operations. This partnership is expected to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and provide comprehensive support to businesses navigating the complexities of regional and global trade.

Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer and Board member of DP World Trade Finance remarked, "Partnering with BBK aligns with our mission to bridge the ever-increasing trade finance gap, which inhibits growth of business around the world. The partnership will help BBK leverage DP World’s end-to-end supply chain capabilities to get visibility and transparency on the underlying trade. "

This strategic partnership underscores BBK’s ongoing efforts to foster collaborations that drive innovation and growth, ensuring clients benefit from enhanced services and streamlined operations. BBK and DP World Trade Finance are committed to leveraging their combined expertise and network to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of their customers.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.