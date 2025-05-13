Al Qassim: His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Development Bank, sponsored the signing of multiple development agreements during his visit to the Qassim region. He was accompanied by the Bank's CEO, Sultan bin Abdulaziz AlHamidi.

The visit featured a series of meetings and field visits focused on enhancing collaboration with local community organizations and evaluating the bank's initiatives to support development projects. This effort aligns with the bank's vision to foster economic and social development in the region and create a lasting impact on sustainable development.

These agreements reflect the SDB’s ongoing commitment to empowering targeted groups and fostering economic and social development in the region. During its recent initiatives in Qassim, the bank established a range of development partnerships, including cooperation agreements with the region's municipality and the Qassim Chamber. These partnerships aim to support and empower licensed freelancers by facilitating their access to essential financing, enabling them to pursue their activities and achieve sustainability. Additionally, the agreements include collaborations with the Al-Rass Chamber and Suleiman Al-Rajhi University to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses through comprehensive rehabilitation and financing programs.

The visit featured an open meeting with male and female entrepreneurs, along with several beneficiaries, where participants discussed strategies to enhance the entrepreneurial environment and empower entrepreneurs. This dialogue supports the bank's role in stimulating the local economy and nurturing national talent, aligning with its commitment to promote local development and enable small businesses to thrive and expand.

The Social Development Bank has established a strong development presence in the Qassim region through its financing programs and non-financial services, which include training and support for entrepreneurs and business owners. Since its inception, the bank has provided cumulative financing exceeding 8 billion riyals to the region, benefiting over 178,000 citizens in areas such as social financing, self-employment financing, and small businesses. Additionally, the bank supports civil society organizations and community projects, underscoring its dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing the sustainability of small and emerging enterprises, all in pursuit of sustainable development goals.