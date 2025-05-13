Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East have extended the submission deadline for the 2025 Innovation in Design Awards to September, in response to growing regional interest. The extended timeline ensures that innovators, designers, and architects in the region have additional time to submit pioneering projects ahead of the awards ceremony, which will take place during the 2025 Innovation in Design Summit to be held in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: “The overwhelming response to this year’s awards highlights the growing global emphasis on innovation and sustainability in design. By extending the deadline, we aim to welcome even more creative minds shaping the future of our cities, industries, and communities.”

Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, said: “We are thrilled by the response to this year’s Innovation in Design Awards. The sheer volume and quality of submissions reflect that design is no longer about aesthetics — it’s a strategic force driving impact and transformation across every industry.”

Submissions for the Innovation in Design Awards are open via https://event.fastcompanyme.com/innovation-in-design-awards-2025/. Now in its second year, the awards celebrate individuals and businesses tackling today’s most pressing challenges through design that is purposeful, sustainable, and forward-looking.

The programme recognises work that blends originality with functionality, highlighting solutions that create meaningful change. Categories include: Architecture and Urban Planning, Product and Packaging, Retail and Experiential, Sustainable Design, Technology-Driven Design, Travel and Hospitality, and Emerging Designer Middle East.

In addition to recognising outstanding achievements, the Innovation by Design Summit which will be held on 24 September at Mandarin Oriental Doha, also creates a platform for partners to connect with influential figures in design, architecture, and creative industries. Partnership opportunities include tailored brand activations, such as on-site installations, visibility through the event, and curated editorial coverage across Fast Company Middle East’s print and digital platforms.

Now in its second year, the summit brings together leading figures in business, design, and technology to examine how design is driving innovation across sectors. With a focus on how design thinking influences technology, sustainability, and user experience, the 2025 edition will offer new perspectives on how design can generate practical solutions for global challenges.

Among the topics are: Designing for an Uncertain World; Multidimensional Journeys: Designing for Real Human Experience; Is Design the Missing Link?; How Is AI Transforming Businesses?; Middle Eastern Brands Defining Generations; Fueling Innovation with Purpose-Driven Design; How Is Design Saving the World?; Beyond the Screen: The Rise of Immersive Media in the Digital Age; Designing for Harmony: Rethinking Architecture Through Balance and Innovation; and Designing the Future of Tourism: What’s Next?, among others.

It will also welcome a wide range of speakers from across disciplines. Among those confirmed are Abdulaziz Alhumaidhi, Principal, Alhumaidhi Architects; Alan Ricks, Co-Executive Director and Founding Principal, MASS Design Group; Aya Tarek, Multidisciplinary Artist; Aziza Chaouni, Founding Principal, Aziza Chaouni Projects; Debbie Millman, Designer and Author; and Haya Sawan, Managing Partner, Motion Academy.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.