Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate's leading Islamic bank, participated as the main banking sponsor of the Sixth Scientific Conference of the College of Law at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) as part of its relentless effort to support activities aimed at achieving sustainable development goals. The conference, titled "Towards a Renewed Legislative System to Achieve Oman's Vision 2040", discussed constitutional principles and their role in achieving sustainable development, the system of economic legislation and labour market regulations. The two-day conference brought together researchers, academics, representatives of legal and judicial bodies in the country and investment experts.

Commenting on Bank Nizwa’s participation, Mr. Saif Al Rawahi, AGM xx at Bank Nizwa said, “As an Islamic bank, we uphold the values of social responsibility and sustainability, which are significant pillars of our organisation. Our participation in this conference is an honour as it is a platform for sharing expertise and academic competencies. It emphasises the role of the legislative system in development and its connection to economic and social development in the Sultanate. At the conference, several topics were discussed that are compatible with the Bank's Sustainable Development Goals strategy”.

This year's conference aimed to identify the general directions for legislative development in accordance with Oman Vision 2040. Furthermore, it sought to define the most effective laws and legislation governing the labour market and determine the challenges associated with developing laws that ensure sustainable development. Keeping with that, Bank Nizwa was keen to actively participate in the conference, which would positively impact the local community and contribute to sustainable development.

Bank Nizwa believes that appropriate financial support is necessary for the development of institutions and their operations. Through its five-year strategy towards 2025, which aims to strengthen Islamic finance in society, the bank is working to make positive changes to the economic and social landscape. Furthermore, Bank Nizwa has won numerous prestigious local, regional, and international awards, cementing its position as the Sultanate's leading Islamic bank.

