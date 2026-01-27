Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to internationally recognized standards and the protection of information, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has been awarded the globally recognized ISO27001-2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This certification reflects Bank Nizwa’s strong governance and structured approach to information security, supporting the confidentiality and protection of information across the bank’s operations. It also highlights the bank’s focus on continuously strengthening its security practices in line with global standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Mrs. Amna Al Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: “This certification reflects Bank Nizwa’s commitment to continuous improvement and responsible information management. It demonstrates our focus on protecting customer information and maintaining high standards of trust and confidentiality as we continue to expand our digital services.”

Building on this achievement, Bank Nizwa continues to reinforce its position as a trusted financial institution in an increasingly digital banking environment. By adopting internationally recognized best practices, the bank strengthens the security and resilience of its systems and services. In parallel, the certification underscores the strong alignment between the bank’s governance framework, technology environment, and enterprise risk management practices, ensuring that information protection remains embedded in day-to-day operations and business decision-making.

As the bank expands its digital offerings and responds to evolving regulatory expectations, it remains committed to proactively enhancing its governance and security frameworks, reinforcing the confidence of its customers, partners, and stakeholders.