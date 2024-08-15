Balwin Sport launches the 2025 Marathon Series Entries open on 25 August and close the week of the races or when capacity for each race is reached Another fully furnished, R800 000 apartment to be won in the 2025 Marathon series All participants will receive over R3,000 in value for their entry: Free race shirt, goodie bag, race photos and medals Runners who enter by the 30th of November will receive a complimentary personalised 12-week coaching program to the value of R2,000 from prominent Comrades Coach, Lindsey Parry The coaching programme will help participants prepare for their first 5/10/21/42km race or help them achieve a new personal best time

2024 race finishers, in any distance, who visited a Balwin development countrywide after any of the sponsored races had a chance of winning a fully furnished lifestyle apartment at Greencreek Lifestyle Estate in Pretoria East The one-bedroom lifestyle apartment is valued at R800 000 and includes 12 months’ levies Balwin data shows potential for property sales through sports marketing



Pretoria – Balwin Sport, a division of JSE listed Balwin Properties (“Balwin” or “the Group”), South Africa’s largest sectional title property developer, today launched the Balwin Sport Marathon Series 2025, and gave away a fully furnished lifestyle apartment at Greencreek Lifestyle Estate in Pretoria East.

Participants who entered and completed any distance on race days, and visited any show apartment at Balwin developments countrywide stood a chance of winning a fully furnished lifestyle apartment valued at R800 000 including 12 months’ free levies. The more developments they visited the more entries they received. Based on the significant interest, this competition will be extended to the 2025 Marathon series.

Steve Brookes, CEO and founder of Balwin commented:

“Our main objective through Balwin Sport is to connect communities and promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles. The success of our inaugural marathon series this past year makes us very excited about the future of road running in South Africa.

“We will be investing more than R3 million in South African road running until 2034, with benefits flowing down from club level into supporting underprivileged and development athletes.

“The community camaraderie that these events have created surpassed our wildest expectations.”

Launched in March 2023, Balwin Sport aims to promote a healthier lifestyle among clients, staff, and all South Africans as the title sponsor of four of South Africa’s most iconic and oldest marathons.

Runners who participated and completed any of the race distances (5km, 10km, 21.1km or 42.2km) at the Jeppe, Cape Peninsula, Phobians Pretoria and Dolphin Coast marathon and who visited any of Balwin’s show apartments, qualified to win a fully furnished Balwin lifestyle apartment. Participants had more than six months to boost their chances after the events.

Five finalists were selected for the draw that took place at Greencreek Lifestyle Estate in Pretoria East. These finalists randomly drew keys that would unlock the apartment. Ms Kerry Hill from KwaZulu-Natal who completed the Dolphin Striders 10km race and visited both the Izinga and Ballito show apartments, successfully unlocked the front door to her new, fully furnished lifestyle apartment, valued at over R800 000.

A very happy Kerry said:

“I’ve never owned property before – this is truly life-changing! I’ve been wanting to get onto the property ladder forever, and to now have a place I can call my own is absolutely wonderful! I would strongly encourage runners entering the 2025 Balwin Marathon series to take their chance like I did!

Ryan Kalk, Joint-MD of the Balwin Foundation, who oversees Balwin Sport activities, said their initial research shows that running as a sponsorship opportunity has potential to attract a wider range of buyers across various income bands, especially first-time buyers looking for a secure lifestyle living.

Data compiled following the four races reveal a 3% conversion rate from show apartment visits to new sales because of participants visiting the developments after the race event. Typically, Balwin developments attracts buyers in their 30s who normally purchase properties valued at R1millon on average.

He said the Greencreek Lifestyle Estate is a Green Collection and caters to entry-level buyers, with lifestyle features including a Training Science Gym, concierge service, study lounge, laundromat, swimming pool and children’s play areas.

Apartments are priced from R629 900 and up to R1 259 900 for a three-bedroom apartment. Each lifestyle apartment comes with features including a Defy oven, hob and extractor fan, are fibre and Dstv ready, and includes prepaid utility meters.

“One of the key objectives through the sponsorship of road-running events is to support the development of athletes – achieving property sales in the process is a bonus,” said Kalk.

Kalk said the Balwin Sports Marathon Series 2024 was a huge success attracting over 18,000 participants, with each race targeting at least 6,000 entries. He said they hope the 2025 will attract at least 10,000 entries per race

Early registration for the Marathon Series 2025 opens on 25 August and closes the week of the race or when the race capacity is reached. Early entries will receive a complimentary 12-week personalised training programme from one of SA’s most renowned high-performance sports coaches, Coach Lindsey Parry (normally priced at R675 per month), a quality T-shirt, a goody bag, free photo downloads, and a medal, all valued at over R3 000. The 12-week training programme is valid for entries received before the end of November 2024.

“We are excited to build on our past successes with the 2025 Marathon Series and look forward to welcoming old and new runners as we continue to support and promote healthy lifestyles in South Africa,” concluded Kalk.

