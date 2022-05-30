Nestled under the glistening Downtown Dubai skyline and set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, BALLERS is here to change the game. The new mega-sports movement is exploding onto the city’s sports scene with its comprehensive training and education curriculum, top-line testing facilities that drive bottom-line performance and strategic alliances with the world's leading sports brands and professional coaches.

A one-stop shop for all things fitness and wellness, BALLERS have created an outdoor lifestyle with a thriving community at the forefront. Encompassing top-tier professional football and rugby pitches, a boutique gym, a state of the art bespoke multipurpose studio, and six uber-trendy padel tennis courts, BALLERS has something for everyone.

The BALLERS movement focuses on providing an escape from the stresses of everyday life by inviting local community members to kick back and unwind in this modern metropolitan oasis. This community enhancing vision aims to create a vibrant atmosphere which encourages a healthy and sociable lifestyle.

With an interest of padel on the rise, the courts can be used as a community hangout to connect with others whilst also working up a sweat.

Whether you’re a recreational athlete or a professional, BALLERS caters to all skill levels and interests, with an unrivalled line-up of carefully selected academy sessions and premium sports performance programmes for children and adults of all ages. BALLERS is bringing world class athletic performance technology and top-tier training facilities to Dubai by making their programmes open and accessible to everyone, a first of its kind to the Middle East.

The BALLERS movement includes a systematic progression of athletic training that develops speed, power, agility, proprioception, and coordination by utilising science-based protocols. The team and professional coaches are working closely with sporting industry giants - Vald Performance who specialise in high performance sport and movement tracking. These tactical professionals obtain the right information, for the right decision, at the right time. The high performance technology company used by the Premier League and the NBA help individuals adopt a truly athlete-centric approach when it comes to understanding human movement, performance, injury risk and rehabilitation.

A venue which spans over 80,00 sq ft. this prime location aims to be an all encompassing go-to sporting hub with a range of state-of-the-art, stand-alone gym equipment. Built around and within a series of metal containers this urban jungle brings a touch of edge and contemporary coolness to the surrounding area of Downtown Dubai.

A World class project, BALLERS aims to meet the city’s need for more health and wellness focused activities by providing an opportunity to practise sport and socialise in a magnificent location with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai. Their ethos is in line with their vision to promote health, inclusion and a fresh lease of life to surrounding community members and enhancing opportunities for meeting and interacting with each other.

Football, rugby, padel, yoga or strength and conditioning in state of the art gym – you name it and you’ll find it at BALLERS. A community which caters to all skill levels and interests with multiple ways to get involved. Whether you want to rent out a pitch to play with friends or join a sports academy to refine your skills, partake in group lessons or private coaching lessons, the list is endless. The site comprises of 6 outdoor padel courts, a top-tier football and rugby pitch, a boutique gym, a multi-purpose studio wellness programme, kids play area and a carefully curated café with an open air-roof terrace with all facilities customisable for events and photoshoots. Encased within the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dubai, this urban jungle’s sleek enclosures are punctuated with lush greenery topped with an edgy, modern industrial aesthetic and most importantly sensational views.

BALLERS will not only house world-class athletes and rising sporting stars but set the scene for families, friends and colleagues to meet, play, dine and relax.

@ballersdubai

Address:

810 Dubai Fountain Street

Downtown Dubai

Dubai