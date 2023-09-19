Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, has officially announced the launch of the 6th Edition of the Smart Investor Program, a national awareness initiatives aimed at 4th grade elementary students in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of the Government Schools curriculum.

Since its inception during the academic year 2018-2019, the Smart Investor Program has been a driving force in providing students with essential financial literacy skills through engaging in edutainment activities.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, “At Bahrain Bourse, we have positioned the development of financial literacy programs and initiatives as part of our core operating model, with more than 30,000 participant students in the Smart Investor program over the course of 5 years. This initiative is in line with our belief in the importance of instilling financial literacy in the future generations.”

On her part, H.H Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson at INJAZ Bahrain, commented, “At INJAZ Bahrain, we are firm believers in developing the youths' potential to create a more promising future. Bahrain Bourse has been a consistent partner in providing 4th grade elementary students in the Kingdom of Bahrain with fundamental financial skills that extend beyond the classroom. The program's extensive track record attests to its significant impact on empowering the next generation of Bahraini leaders.”

The program, which is divided into seven-themed sessions, provides students with skills necessary for a well-rounded financial education. Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation are among the themes covered. Students taking part in the program learn basic financial concepts including money management, savings, and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities to enable them to make sound financial decisions. Students will also be able to identify various financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques.

It is worth mentioning that the 4th edition of the program introduced the Smart Investor National Competition in an effort to boost its impact. This competition sought to improve students' ability to make sound financial decisions while also encouraging innovation and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit. The competition's success highlighted the program's potential to motivate and equip students for a future fueled by financial knowledge.

