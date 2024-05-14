Karachi, Pakistan: NymCard, a leading embedded finance solutions provider in MENAP, has partnered with Dellsons Associates (Pvt) Ltd, a renowned banking consultancy firm, to drive innovation and empower businesses across the Middle East and Pakistan. This strategic alliance combines NymCard's cutting-edge technology with Dellsons' regional expertise and industry connections.

The partnership agreement was officially signed at the recent Dubai Fintech Summit, where the two companies aligned on their vision to transform the financial services landscape in the region.

Under this collaboration, Dellsons will act as a partner agent, referring new business opportunities, client deals, and valuable contacts to NymCard, with a focus on the fintech and banking sectors in the UAE and Pakistan. Dellsons' extensive network and industry knowledge, coupled with NymCard's innovative solutions, create a powerful alliance poised to revolutionise the financial services landscape.

"NymCard's ongoing objective is to transform the embedded finance industry through the introduction of innovative value propositions. We are excited to partner with Dellsons Associates; and believe the synergies from this collaboration would catalyse cross-regional expansion for both the institutions", said Shiraz Ali, NymCards’ Chief Business Officer.

Ibrahim Amin, Dellsons' Chairman, added, "We only partner with the best, and NymCard certainly fits the criteria. This is a partnership we are proud to announce and look forward to introducing ahead-of-the-curve solutions for the banking and fintech industry."

About NymCard:

NymCard is a leading provider of end-to-end embedded finance solutions, simplifying payments with its modern platform since 2018. As the only MENA-based provider fully regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, and a principal member of both VISA and MasterCard, NymCard empowers businesses of all sizes to launch new payment products quickly, including prepaid cards, multi-currency offerings, charge and credit cards, and embedded lending solutions.

About Dellsons:

Dellsons Associates (Pvt) Limited is a leading provider of various solutions, including strategic banking consultancy, training, conferences, event management, IT services, and more. With a legacy of commitment and excellence, Dellsons has become one of the most respected brands in the banking industry over the last 10 years.