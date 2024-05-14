For 6 months from 18 October 2024 to 13 April 2025

Dubai, UAE – Resorts World Cruises is pleased to announce that it will be expanding its footprint to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman with the Resorts World One for a 6-month homeport deployment in Dubai, UAE. Starting from 18 October 2024, the Resorts World One will homeport and depart from Dubai to offer a 2 Night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise with departures on Fridays; a 3 Night Oman Cruise to Khasab and Muscat departing on Sundays; and a 2 Night Doha Cruise departing on Wednesdays. Guests will have the flexible option to combine two or all three of the itineraries to increase the cruise length to a 4, 5 or 7 Night Cruise.

Resorts World One will also add Doha as a homeport during the Qatar school holidays from 24 October to 2 November 2024. During this period, vacationers will have the additional convenience to embark from Doha to enjoy two 2 Night Dubai Cruises (24 and 31 October departures) and two 5 Night Dubai–Khasab-Muscat Cruises (26 October & 2 November departures).

“We are excited to introduce the Resorts World Cruises brand to the Arabian Gulf with the Resorts World One cruise ship. As an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia, we have decades of valuable experience in the cruise and hospitality sector, especially in catering to the needs of different ethnic and religious markets,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises. “Both cities Dubai and Doha are key international gateways to the Middle East and with the support of the respective local governments, authorities and travel partners, we look forward to further developing cruises to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman,” he added.

Resorts World Cruises operates cruises with homeports in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia. Resorts World One is expected to make 75 calls in the region with 150,000 passengers over the 6-month period, which will significantly contribute to the growth of cruise tourism in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Resorts World One will attract a new segment of cruise passengers from Asia, increasing diversity to the Arabian Gulf cruise market.

Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead, Dubai Department of Economy, and Tourism (DET), commented: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, Dubai continues to further consolidate its status as a leading global city for business and leisure, aligned with the goals of our Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. In choosing Dubai as their ship’s homeport and debut destination in the Middle East, Resorts World Cruises has further highlighted Dubai’s position as the cruise capital of the region. With its strategic location, diverse destination proposition, world-class infrastructure, ease of access, and superior air connectivity, Dubai has become a significant part of the itineraries of international cruise lines, and this development will drive increased visitation, enrich the tourism landscape and contribute towards the city’s economic growth. As we look forward to welcoming more cruise travellers from around the world, we thank Resorts World Cruises for choosing Dubai, and we also extend our gratitude to all other stakeholders and partners, including DP World, for their continued support in developing and promoting Dubai as the cruise gateway to the region.”

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi said, "Sir Bani Yas Island is one of Abu Dhabi's most beautiful hidden treasures, providing total immersion in nature and wildlife, and a serene stopover for cruise travellers. With the addition of family-friendly adventure activities, the island offers the chance to have varied, memorable experiences that will thrill every type of visitor. We look forward to welcoming travellers to the island, inspiring them to return and explore the full array of wonders that Abu Dhabi and its cruise routes have to offer."

“Visit Qatar is delighted to have Resorts World Cruises calling into our stunning new Grand Terminal in the heart of Doha as a destination and also as a homeport for the upcoming deployment in the Arabian Gulf. The Resorts World One cruise ship will further boost Qatar’s inbound and outbound cruise tourism sector, showcasing the best of Qatari hospitality, culture, and our tourist attractions to a new target audience,” said Philip Dickinson Leading International Market Development at Visit Qatar.

“The Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism with their key partners is playing a significant role in preparations to ensure a genuine experience and hospitality for Resorts World Cruises in Khasab and Sultan Qaboos Ports from October 2024 to April 2025. This endeavour holds immense significance for Oman in their respective plans to operate 11 ports in the future”, said Khalid AlAzri, Director of Tourism Trends Department, Oman Ministry of Heritage, and Tourism.

Resorts World One will operate from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal at Mina Rashid. “We are thrilled to welcome Resorts World Cruises to Dubai, marking a significant milestone in our mission to transform Dubai into a premier cruise hub. This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing our hospitality offerings and boosting the regional economy through diverse tourism practices. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that promises to enhance the cruising experience but also to showcase the rich cultural heritage and modern luxuries our region has to offer,” said Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer of P&O Marinas at DP World.

Noura Al Dhaheri, Acting Chief Executive Officer - Cruise Business, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, commented: “We are excited to welcome Resorts World Cruises to Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach as a great value addition to the array of global cruise liners calling at our state-of-the-art facility. This is a testament to Abu Dhabi's position as an award-winning cruise destination of choice and to AD Ports Group’s cruise business’s stance as a world-class cruise terminal developer and operator committed to offering visitors a unique and memorable experience in the island rich with its natural marvels.”

“As Tourism 365, Part of ADNEC group we are delighted to collaborate on this exciting venture with Resorts World Cruises. Our partnership emphasizes tourism 365’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Together, we look forward to showcasing the unique charm of destinations like Sir Bani Yas Island, while providing unmatched service and hospitality”, said Josep-Anton Grases, Chief Operation officer, Tourism365.

Grant Holmes VP Cruise & Superyacht Sector said, “Inchcape Shipping Services (world's largest Port Agent) is excited about the prospect of serving Resorts World Cruises across the Arabian Gulf region, which opens a new source market that will sustainably boost the economic impact of all local communities featured on the itinerary.”

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of Resorts World, a global brand with a combination of over 50 years of experiences in the hospitality and entertainment industry, featuring over 40 properties in 8 countries spanning 4 continents – Asia, US, Europe and Africa with specialized expertise in the global cruise sector as well. With its deep-rooted Asian heritage, Resorts World Cruises best understands the Asian markets to deliver best-in-class services and offerings that truly resonate with the different and unique markets across Asia.

Muslim cruise passengers will be an important market segment and in order to cater for them, the Resorts World One will receive the official OIC/SMIIC* Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise Ship certification, providing regional Muslim travellers with the convenience and access to certified Halal-Friendly offerings onboard the ship. All meats are sourced from UAE Halal suppliers with no pork served onboard. In addition, guests can make pre-advanced appointments to have the crew of the same gender attend to the guests for selected onboard services such as the Spa. Certified Vegetarian and Jain cuisine will also be available to cater to travellers from India and others who prefer specialized vegetarian selections. Besides that, onboard public announcements will be made in both the English and Arabic languages.

