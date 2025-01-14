Muharraq, Bahrain – Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has signed a 15-year loan agreement with Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) for the development of the Express Cargo Village, a major development project at Bahrain International Airport. The signing ceremony was held at the Awal Private Terminal at Bahrain International Airport with the agreement signed by Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, and BBK General Manager Corporate Banking, Nadeem Al Kooheji.

Under this agreement, BBK, selected through a competitive tender board process, will provide the necessary financing for the construction and development of the project. The Express Cargo Village will feature advanced warehouses, aircraft service areas, and modern infrastructure.

Commenting on the agreement, BAC Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said: “BBK has been a longstanding and trusted partner, and this collaboration builds on our previous successful partnerships. The Express Cargo Village is a crucial component of Bahrain's national logistics strategy, launched in 2021, and contributes to Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. This project will enhance BIA's logistics capabilities and position Bahrain as a regional logistics hub. We thank BBK for their support and trust in BAC's vision for transformative projects like the Express Cargo Village.”

Nadeem Al Kooheji, General Manager of Corporate Banking at BBK stated that the signing of a partnership agreement to finance the “Express Cargo Village” project reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting large-scale projects and enterprises that drive economic development and foster social growth. This initiative aligns with BBK’s overarching strategy to finance commercial and investment ventures, with a particular

emphasis on facilitating access to essential financial solutions that enable businesses to launch, expand, and sustain their operations.

Through such initiatives, BBK aims to empower businesses to broaden their scope of activities, enhance their capacity to generate employment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the national economy.

The agreement signifies a major step forward in the development of the Express Cargo Village and underscores BAC's commitment to driving economic growth and innovation in Bahrain's aviation sector.

The Express Cargo Village will significantly enhance BIA's cargo capacity, projected to reach 1.3 million tons annually, up from the current 360,000 tons. This state-of-the-art facility, with its advanced warehouses and dedicated aircraft parking, will streamline operations and better cater to express cargo customers, while also creating new job opportunities. Phase 1, encompassing 12,500 sq m, is already fully occupied, attracting significant foreign investment, including FedEx. With Phase 2 set to add 52,000 sq m, and substantial interest already confirmed, the project is well-aligned with Bahrain's Logistics Sector Strategy and reinforces the Kingdom's commitment to its Economic Vision 2030.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

