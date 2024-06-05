Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), marked the World environment Day by reaffirming its commitment to environment leadership and sustainability.

As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, BAC has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at minimizing the impact on the airport environment. These initiatives include, completing the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Environmental Assessment program which targets the enhancement of airlines' environmental performance, positioning Bahrain International Airport to become the world's first airport to be certified under this prestigious framework.

Additionally, BAC recently participated in the ACI APEX Airport Excellence Program Review. This independent third-party evaluation, conducted by experienced observers and experts from other airports, provided valuable insights for enhancing BIA's environmental management and governance. The comprehensive review process assessed BIA's environmental factors and performance, offering recommendations to further strengthen the airport's sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, BAC is dedicated to the ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, To date, BAC has reduced carbon emissions by 178 tons through the upgrade of its artificial lighting infrastructure to energy-efficient LED technology.

Driven by its commitment to waste reduction, BAC is currently collaborating with the University of Bahrain on a ground-breaking study to quantify food waste streams generated within the airport's operations, laying the foundation for a comprehensive evaluation of the feasibility of converting this waste into valuable energy resources.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah said: "At BAC, our dedication to sustainability transcends mere compliance. It is an integral part of our ethos. As we commemorate World Environment Day, we want to emphasize the pivotal role each organization plays in sculpting a sustainable future for the next generations.”

BAC is poised to make a lasting impact through its various initiatives, driving the transition towards a greener, more resilient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.

