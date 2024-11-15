Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Rayan Air for leasing a dedicated land area at BIA for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities. The LOI was signed by BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, and Rayan Air's Chief Pilot and President, Captain Hani Shamsan Alsohaibi at the second day of Bahrain International Airshow 2024.

This agreement underscores BAC’s commitment to advancing the aviation sector in Bahrain by facilitating specialized MRO development at BIA. This testament to BAC's ongoing efforts to support growth in the aviation sector by offering land lease at BIA for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) development. Rayan Air, with its fleet consisting of five large and small cabin private jet aircrafts - three Challenger 850s, one Challenger 601 3 A/ER, and a Hawker 400 Jet, has demonstrated strong interest in pursuing this opportunity in good faith.

AlBinfalah commented, “Our strategic collaboration with Rayan Air is a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to enhance Bahrain's aviation sector. This initiative not only amplifies our MRO capabilities but also reaffirms our commitment to position Bahrain as a leading hub for aircraft maintenance services.”

Captain Hani commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Bahrain Airport Company in this important venture to enhance Bahrain aviation landscape. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of strengthening the region’s MRO capabilities and we are excited to contribute to Bahrain growing prominence as a key aviation hub. Rayan Air’s latest initiative in the development of a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility designed to meet the increasing demand for professional and cost-efficient MRO services in the Middle East region. Our focus will be on providing specialized maintenance solutions for A320 and B737 fleets, catering specifically to the needs of airlines in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the wider region. At Rayan Air, we understand the importance of delivering high-quality MRO services that adhere strictly to the manufacturers’ Removal and Installation (R&I) standards. By following these precise guidelines, we ensure that our R&I hours are accurate and justified—eliminating the inflated time estimates often seen in other MROs and providing our clients with a reliable and transparent service. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction by offering clarity on maintenance costs before the aircraft arrives at our facility. This commitment to transparency ensures that our customers are fully informed of their maintenance expenditures, allowing them to plan and budget effectively. We look forward to serving the region’s airlines with the highest standards of technical expertise and operational efficiency.”

The signing of this LOI is a significant step in BAC's ongoing efforts to improve its infrastructure and services, aligning with the company's strategic vision to establish BIA as a leading airport in the region.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the Kingdom’s gateway to the world. BAC is responsible for developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, transforming BIA into a leading boutique airport in the Gulf region. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC aims to establish BIA as a best-in-class airport that reflects Bahrain’s unique character and strengthens its role as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since taking over management in 2010, BAC has positioned BIA as the most desirable hub for airlines and passengers.

