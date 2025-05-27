Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Rêve - its most prestigious project within the fourth phase of the French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City - has now reached 44% completion.

Rêve has achieved 85% of its structural build, with blockwork at 66%, internal plastering at 48%, and HVAC and MEP systems at 36% and 38% complete, respectively. Overall finishes stand at 19%, supported by a workforce of 2,300.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “The remarkable progress made at Rêve, one of our most refined developments within Riviera, pleases us greatly. Each milestone reached reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence and focus on delivering homes that exceed expectations. As we move closer to completion, we remain committed to ensuring timely delivery and the highest standards of construction and design.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With stunning views of Dubai’s skyline and crystal lagoon vistas, Rêve offers breathtaking, uniquely designed façades and a five-star service ambience comprising lavish entrances with cascading waterfalls, elegant ceiling coves with indirect lighting, Calacatta Sponda marble flooring, sleek big slab porcelain walls, modern over-counter washbasins, Statuario Lincoln marble mosaic tile pieces, frameless floor-to-ceiling windows, indirect mood lighting, premium appliances, panoramic lifts, a full array of smart home automation systems, valet and carwash services, and other fascinating features and carefully curated materials.

The Rêve buildings come with fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas, among other amenities. They will be surrounded by vast open green spaces and situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, spanning over 130,026 square metres and stretching across the entirety of the community. With stunning blue flooring, filled with more than 51.5 million gallons of crystal-clear, desalinated, and clean water that residents can swim in, and easily accessible via its lagoon walk — which will also feature a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques — Azizi’s lagoon will be a bustling space where residents can enjoy strolls along the beach-like shores, sunbathe and cool off.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

