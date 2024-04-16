Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with homegrown firm MZ Architects for the concept design of 11 buildings in its approximately AED 30 billion mixed-use development, Azizi Venice, located in Dubai South.

Founded in 2002 by visionary architect Marwan Zgheib, MZ Architects stands as a beacon of innovation and design excellence in the global architectural landscape. Specializing in a diverse array of projects ranging from residential marvels to iconic cultural landmarks, MZ Architects has earned widespread acclaim for its ability to infuse every creation with a distinctive sense of timelessness and sophistication.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the renowned MZ Architects for Azizi Venice. We look forward to their concept designs, which we are confident will elevate the aesthetics of our Venice projects to new heights, creating spaces that inspire and showcase our commitment to excellence.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

