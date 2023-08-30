Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 August 2023: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is now in the final stages of construction at its prestigious Park Avenue I project, situated in the highly sought-after MBR City, with it now being 99% complete. Park Avenue is a premium, vibrant and well-connected residential community strategically located in one of Dubai’s most popular, growth-inclined, and well-connected areas.

The project comprises 372 homes and 29 retail units, and each building is equipped with a fully-equipped gym and swimming pool, among a comprehensive range of other well-thought-out amenities. Park Avenue I’s structure, blockwork, and internal plaster have all been completed. Tiling, HVAC, and MEP now stand at 98%, 99%, and 98%, respectively, while external works are 87% complete. The swimming pool is now at 96%, while the façade is 99% done. Overall finishes are at 92%, and the workforce was expanded to 660.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The impressive progress, with an outstanding speed and quality, at Park Avenue I fills us with excitement as we near its anticipated completion in Q3 2023. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, combined with the diligent efforts of our team and partners, has propelled us towards this significant milestone. As we approach the date of handing over the keys to our esteemed investors, we look forward to welcoming them to the exceptional lifestyle that Park Avenue I will grant them.”

Built around the concept of connected serenity, Azizi’s Park Avenue project is the epitome of a strategic, easily accessible, and convenient location that is its little getaway within the city. Surrounded by greenery and in proximity to Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired master-planned community, Riviera, the upcoming Meydan One Mall, the Meydan Grandstand, The Track, and only a 10-minute-drive to Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, these contemporary homes are ideally located for those seeking access to some of the city’s most vibrant points of interest while also basking in the tranquility of their community with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

In proximity to Park Avenue, Azizi Developments recently launched Rêve within its 24-building, ultra-luxury phase in Riviera. The developer also recently completed 6,000 units across 30 buildings in Riviera, its prestigious MBR City community near Park Avenue, and the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com