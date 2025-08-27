Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has commenced the handover of Azizi Azure, part of the fourth phase of Azizi Riviera, its French Mediterranean–inspired waterfront community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, strategically located amid Dubai’s most coveted business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Following the recent deliveries of Azizi Riviera 61, 63, 65, and 67, the completion of Azizi Azure reinforces the developer’s steadfast commitment to timely delivery and exceptional craftsmanship, raising the total number of handed-over buildings within the Riviera community to 54.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “The handover of Azure signifies another defining milestone in our pursuit of redefining premium urban waterfront living in Dubai. As part of Riviera’s vibrant fourth phase, it exemplifies our commitment to crafting meticulously designed, seamlessly connected residences that enrich and elevate the living experience of our investors and end-users.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

