Dubai, UAE: In a groundbreaking move set to redefine online commerce in the UAE, Ayshei.com, a pioneering web3-enabled online marketplace backed by Medad Holding and leading investors, is set to officially launch at the beginning of 2024. Fueled by the projected growth of the UAE e-commerce market, expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2027, this disruptive platform offers a space for users to buy, sell, and bid on products and services, marking a significant shift in the digital marketplace landscape.

Ayshei, which means 'Anything' in Arabic, will integrate cutting-edge features such as online auctions, virtual stores, delivery services, and AI technology, among other unique solutions. This innovative platform provides users with an all-in-one solution for secure transactions and communications, catering to the community's diverse needs.

Mohammed Shaiba Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ayshei, stated, "With Ayshei.com, we are not just launching a marketplace; we are unleashing a new era of online commerce in the UAE. Our platform empowers businesses, fosters innovation, and creates a thriving community. As we embark on this journey, we take pride in being the first platform providing full transparency on fee structures and onboarding processes. We invite users to be early adopters and sign up today to join the Ayshei Community—a space where opportunities are limitless."

Going beyond traditional online marketplaces, Ayshei positions itself as a market enabler for SMEs, startups, and home businesses. The platform will offer an all-in-one virtual store, providing essential services like trade license, bank account, payment gateway, logistics (including end-to-end self-storage), and delivery, empowering businesses to establish and thrive in the digital realm.

Ayshei is a decentralized platform that leverages web3 technology while ensuring user security and transparency. The platform deploys multiple security measures, including profile verification through Emirates ID, UAE Pass integration, high-value product authentications, advanced transaction monitoring, property and car inspections.

Ayshei introduces intelligent solutions in real estate, auctions, and other domains, setting itself apart from other platforms. The unique open auction model ensures users get the best deals for their products.

"Community lies at the heart of Ayshei, offering next-generation retail networking features. As the platform primarily offers a classifieds and auction outlet, users can expect a continuous unlocking of additional features throughout the year, reflecting Ayshei's commitment to innovation," concluded Mohammed.

About Ayshei: Ayshei is the first UAE-based Web3-enabled online marketplace that provides users with a new, innovative platform to buy, sell, and bid on products and services. With features such as AI, delivery, auctions, virtual stores, and more, Ayshei offers an all-in-one solution to conduct transactions and chat securely, making it easier to meet the needs of any open community while revolutionizing the way SMEs, startups, and home businesses operate in the digital world.