Dubai, UAE: Ayat Development, part of Ayat Group, has officially marked the Groundbreaking of Ayami Residence, a contemporary G+Podium+6 residential development in Warsan First. The ceremony signals the commencement of construction for the 376-unit project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed, lifestyle-focused communities in emerging residential hubs across Dubai.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, Ayami Residence will introduce a curated mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The project is designed to meet the evolving needs of young professionals, couples and families seeking connectivity, comfort and premium amenities within an accessible and rapidly appreciating location.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Salamah, CEO of Ayat Development, said: “Ayami Residence represents more than a new development, it symbolizes the next chapter in Ayat’s vision for refined community living. With every project, we aim to introduce signature lifestyle experiences in Dubai’s most promising and desirable locations.

Warsan First is a well-established community with strong infrastructure and seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key landmarks, making it an ideal location for sustainable growth. At Ayat Group, our vision has always gone beyond constructing buildings, we create spaces where families can grow, connect, and truly thrive.”



Strategic Location Advantage

Strategically positioned in Warsan First, the development benefits from strong infrastructure and seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key highways, retail hubs and essential services. The area continues to attract both end users and investors due to its affordability, long-term growth trajectory and well-integrated community environment.

Commenting on the significance of the project, Nasser Ali Alsomahi, Chairman of Ayat Group, added: “Ayami Residence is not just a new project launch, it is a reflection of the collective strength and long-term vision of Ayat Group. What truly sets us apart is our fully integrated ecosystem.

From development and construction to properties, trading, investment, and our factories, every entity works in synergy to ensure quality, efficiency, and complete control over standards and timelines. This unified strength allows us to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future landscape.”

Lifestyle Amenities

Ayami Residence is distinguished by an extensive range of lifestyle amenities rarely found within mid-rise developments. The project will feature two swimming pools, including a dedicated family and kids’ pool, as well as a rooftop adults-only pool designed as a private retreat with panoramic views. Additional family-focused amenities include a splash pad and a dedicated kids’ play area, creating a safe and engaging environment for younger residents.

Wellness and recreation form a core part of the development’s concept. Two fully equipped gyms will serve residents, complemented by a dedicated yoga room. The property will also include an on-site paddle court, an open-air cinema and designated BBQ areas designed to foster social interaction and strengthen community bonds.

Further details on Sales launches and construction timelines are expected to be announced later.

With construction now officially underway, Ayat Development reinforces its strategic expansion across high-growth districts in Dubai. Ayami Residence stands as a testament to the Group’s commitment to delivering quality-driven, amenity-rich communities that align with Dubai’s long-term urban growth strategy.