Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axis Communications, the global leader in network video, audio, analytics, and access control technologies, today announced a regional distribution agreement with 360 Security Systems, a leading security and communications solutions provider operating across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The partnership is designed to strengthen the availability, deployment, and long-term support of Axis’ intelligent security solutions across a region experiencing accelerated infrastructure development, digital transformation, and increasing demand for resilient systems. By combining Axis’ network-based technology portfolio with 360 Security’s Systems regional execution capabilities, the agreement aims to deliver greater value to partners, system integrators, consultants, and end customers operating in complex and high-growth environments.

Through this collaboration, Axis will leverage 360 Security’s Systems multi-country footprint, established logistics infrastructure, and proven channel development model to enhance market coverage and consistency across key MEA markets, including [Afghanistan, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Palestine, Sudan, Yemen]. Customers will benefit from improved product availability, localized technical expertise, and stronger pre- and post-sales support, enabling faster deployment cycles.

With more than two decades of industry experience, 360 Security Systems has built a strong reputation for delivering end-to-end IP surveillance and security solutions. The company combines deep expertise in solution design and system architecture with access to best-in-class technologies from global manufacturers. Supported by teams of highly experienced and accredited professionals, 360 Security Systems delivers intelligent security solutions, professional services, and ongoing operational support that help organizations protect assets, enhance situational awareness, and improve overall business performance.

Working in close collaboration with system integrators, consultants, and technology vendors, 360 Security Systems plays a critical role in bridging strategy and execution, ensuring that complex security projects are deployed, and maintained to meet both technical and operational requirements. This partner-centric approach has enabled the company to support a broad range of sectors, including government, critical infrastructure, transportation, energy, commercial real estate, and large enterprise environments.

“This partnership represents a strategic step forward in how we support customers and partners across the Middle East and Africa,” said Loubna Imenchal, Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia and Africa at Axis Communications. “The region continues to invest heavily in national infrastructure, smart cities, and digital transformation initiatives. To support this growth, customers need not only advanced technology, but also strong local execution, consistency across markets, and partners who understand regional operational realities. 360 Security brings the scale, technical capability, and channel maturity that align closely with Axis’ long-term vision for the region.”

The partnership reflects Axis Communications’ broader commitment to the Middle East and Africa, including continued investment in partner enablement, technical training, and solution innovation. By working closely with distributors such as 360 Security Systems, Axis aims to support the development of secure, resilient, and future-ready infrastructures that respond to evolving security, operational, and regulatory requirements across the region

“We are pleased to partner with Axis Communications and extend their industry-leading solutions across our regional network,” said Abd Houri, CEO, 360 Security Systems. “Axis’ focus on open platforms, innovation, and long-term value creation strongly aligns with our own approach to delivering intelligent security solutions. This partnership allows us to further support our partners and end customers with high-performance technologies, backed by deep technical expertise and a strong regional support structure.”

“As we look ahead, 2026 will be an important year for Axis. Our focus is clear: strengthening our vision and delivering on our brand promise through both new and existing projects. Together with strong partners like 360 Security Systems, we are turning that vision into reality,” concluded Imenchal.

To find out more about Axis Communications and its product and solutions offerings, Click Here. For more information about 360 Security Systems, visit www.360security.me.