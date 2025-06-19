DUBAI, UAE – Axia Media Group, a leading global provider of financial and business services, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai. This strategic expansion is aimed at enhancing the company's presence in the Middle East and providing localised support to its growing client base in the region.

The new office, situated in Dubai’s bustling financial district, will serve as a hub for Axia Media Group’s operations in the Middle East. This expansion will enable the company to offer a comprehensive range of services, including accounting, tax advisory, business consultancy, risk management, and multi-jurisdictional financial planning.

"We are delighted to establish our presence in Dubai, a city renowned for its dynamic business environment and strategic importance in the global financial landscape," said Andy Pollard, CEO of Axia Media Group.

"The new office will allow us to be closer to our clients and provide them with tailored financial solutions that meet their unique needs. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant business community in Dubai and the broader Middle East."

Axia Media Group’s Dubai office will offer an array of specialised services designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses and individuals in the region. The accounting services will provide meticulous and comprehensive solutions, including bookkeeping, financial reporting and compliance services, ensuring that businesses maintain accurate financial records and adhere to regulatory requirements.

The tax advisory services will help clients navigate complex tax landscapes, optimise tax liabilities, and ensure compliance with local and international tax laws. This includes corporate tax planning, VAT advisory, and personal tax services.

In addition to accounting and tax advisory, Axia Media Group will deliver strategic business consultancy services to support organisational growth and efficiency. This includes market entry strategies, business process optimisation, and strategic planning.

The risk management services will assist clients in identifying, assessing, and mitigating financial and operational risks. This includes developing risk management frameworks, conducting risk assessments, and implementing risk mitigation strategies.

The multi-jurisdictional financial planning services will provide comprehensive financial planning for clients with interests in multiple jurisdictions, including estate planning, wealth management, and cross-border financial structuring.

The Dubai office will be managed by Cain Kirby who brings extensive experience in financial services to the role. Cain has spent the past 11 years working in assurance roles within the Big 4 and top 10 practice firms, and most recently as a director in a multi-jurisdiction listed asset management firm.

Axia Media Group’s expansion into Dubai is part of a broader strategy to increase the global footprint and enhance its service offerings. The company has been actively expanding its operations worldwide, with recent openings in other key markets such as the US.

The Dubai office will play a crucial role in supporting the company’s long-term growth objectives and reinforcing its commitment to the Middle Eastern market.

"We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that businesses in the Middle East face," added Andy Pollard.

"Our team in Dubai is dedicated to providing personalised and strategic financial solutions that drive success and growth for our clients. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative approach to this vibrant region."

For more information about Axia Media Group and its services, please visit axiadubaigroup.ae

Media Contact:

Abby Morley

