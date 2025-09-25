Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVK, a global leader in water and wastewater solutions, today announced it will unveil its Smart control valve at WETEX 2025, marking the first introduction of this innovation to the GCC market, demonstrating AVK’s commitment to smart technology, reliability, and sustainable water infrastructure.

Across the GCC, utilities are under pressure to reduce non-revenue water and improve the efficiency of expanding networks. National strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy highlight the importance of sustainable infrastructure, making the introduction of AVK’s Smart Control Valve especially timely for the region.

The Smart control valve, is an intelligent solution that helps utilities reduce non-revenue water, optimize flow control, and assess the condition of the water distribution networks. On display there will be a smart pressure-reducing valve, showcasing how digital technology is enabling more efficient and sustainable water management.

In addition to the Smart control valve, AVK will also showcase two of its established product ranges. The Fusion Fittings for water supply has been refined to offer even greater durability, with robust and durable range of fittings, including couplers, elbows, and flange adaptors, designed to provide leak-proof connections that improve network reliability and extend service life without disruptions. AVK will also showcase its latest innovation in PE welding — the ‘PE-Electrofusion Welding Machine’ — demonstrating the strong capability to deliver high-quality, consistent PE welds.

Similarly, the Hydro-Cos Encapsulation Collars include upgraded designs that provide tailor-made pipeline jointing and repair solutions engineered for secure, efficient, and long-lasting maintenance of water supply networks. These collars offer utilities a practical and dependable way to minimize downtime and ensure system integrity.

Rahees Usman, Regional General Manager at AVK said, “Our solutions are designed to meet the dual challenge of expanding infrastructure and optimizing resources. For us Wetex, provides the right platform to present these technologies and have meaningful discussions with partners on how they can be applied across local networks.”

Join AVK at WETEX 2025, between 30th September – 2nd October to learn more about our solutions are helping utilities build smarter, more sustainable water networks. Visitors can find AVK at Stand 7-H5, Hall 7, Dubai World Trade Centre.

About AVK

AVK is a global leader in valves, hydrants, and accessories for water and gas distribution, wastewater treatment, and fire protection. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, reliability, sustainability, and customer service, AVK delivers products and solutions that shape the future of critical infrastructure across more than 100 countries.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

The Alto Agency | AVK@Thealtoagency.com