Dubai, UAE – AVENEW Development has announced a strategic partnership with Al Tamayoz Contracting Co. LLC to develop Rena, an exclusive beachfront residential project on Dubai Islands. This collaboration marks a major milestone for AVENEW Development as it embarks on its vision of redefining modern living through innovative, design-forward communities.

Perched along the waterfront, Rena will offer breathtaking sea views, private beach access, and a tranquil coastal lifestyle. The project features elegantly designed apartments, Dubai’s first sea-level townhouses, and a luxurious penthouse, all crafted to maximize natural light and ocean vistas. The architecture seamlessly blends with the surrounding landscape, ensuring a modern yet harmonious living experience.

Co-founded by Rasha Hassan, AVENEW Development brings expertise in integrating modern design into every aspect of the project. Partnering with Al Tamayoz, a well-established UAE contractor known for its high-quality developments since 2014, ensures that Rena will be built to the highest industry standards, delivering superior quality and craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to partner with Al Tamayoz Contracting Co. LLC for the next phase of Rena’s development. Their expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision to deliver a world-class exceptional living environment.” said Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development.

Mr. Samer Roushdy Mousa, Managing Partner of Al Tamayoz Contracting added, "We are proud to collaborate with AVENEW Development on Rena, a project that embodies sophistication and innovation. Our team is dedicated to executing this vision with precision, ensuring that every detail meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship."

Rena offers an exclusive collection of spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as a breathtaking penthouse, all designed with open layouts, premium finishes, and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the beauty of the sea indoors. The development also features private townhouses situated directly on the beach, providing homeowners with immediate access to pristine sand and uninterrupted sea views.

Residents will enjoy a curated selection of high-end amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped gardens, and a private beachfront lounge. The design philosophy of Rena is deeply rooted in eco-conscious materials to create a living environment that is both sophisticated and responsible.

Beyond its architectural brilliance, Rena benefits from a prime location within Dubai Islands, offering seamless connectivity to key destinations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and an array of world-class dining, retail, and entertainment options. This makes Rena not only an ideal home for discerning buyers but also a lucrative investment opportunity in Dubai’s ever-evolving real estate landscape.

About AVENEW Development

AVENEW Development goes beyond real estate to create thoughtfully designed, high-end communities that blend comfort with sophistication. With a focus on crafting homes that elevate everyday living, AVENEW aims to redefine modern comfort by shaping not just residences, but experiences where people can connect, unwind, and create lasting memories.

Founded and born in Dubai in 2024 with a vision to craft homes that elevate everyday living. We believe a home is more than just a space—it’s where life’s finest moments unfold.

About Al Tamayoz Contracting Co. LLC

Established in 2014, is a leading construction company in the UAE with expertise in building construction, maintenance, and fit-out projects. With a commitment to quality and timely project delivery, Al Tamayoz has built a strong reputation for executing high-caliber developments with precision and reliability. By leveraging its team of experienced professionals, the company consistently delivers projects that meet the highest industry standards and exceed client expectations.