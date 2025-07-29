Dubai, UAE: AvaTrade, a globally regulated online trading platform with a user base of over 8.5 million registered traders worldwide, has revealed that there is an increase in demand for Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts among its UAE users. The trend reflects a strong regional preference for Sharia-compliant financial solutions and showcases the growing importance of faith-aligned investment options in today’s fintech landscape. With educational content on Islamic trading principles also gaining traction, AvaTrade is doubling down on its efforts to improve financial literacy and culturally sensitive trading experiences.

A trusted name in the online trading space since 2006, AvaTrade empowers investors across the globe with a secure and user-focused platform. As a multi-asset broker, AvaTrade offers access to over 1,250+ CFDs across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto, and ETFs - and now also includes options, futures, and more. AvaTrade combines robust technology with a people-first approach. The platform’s diverse offering includes MetaTrader 4 and 5, as well as its proprietary AvaTradeGo app, available in Arabic and tailored to meet the unique needs of traders in the UAE.

Recent internal data reveals that a significant proportion of AvaTrade’s UAE clients are choosing Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts, which adhere to Sharia law by avoiding interest-based transactions. This points to a rising appetite for ethical and faith-compliant investing, particularly among younger, digitally savvy traders seeking both financial opportunity and cultural alignment. The popularity of these accounts also reflects a wider shift towards inclusivity and values-based fintech experiences in the region.

In parallel, AvaTrade has seen increasing engagement with its educational content focused on Islamic finance and trading practices. By offering materials that demystify Sharia-compliant investing, the platform enables users to make informed, confident decisions while navigating the complexities of global markets. AvaTrade’s educational initiatives continue to build trust and transparency, which are critical to serving a culturally diverse clientele.

As one of the most regulated brokers in the world, with nine licences across six continents, AvaTrade continues to listen, adapt, and innovate. For UAE-based traders looking for a secure, inclusive, and ethically attuned trading experience, AvaTrade provides the tools, support, and insight needed to succeed. Serving a global community of over 400,000 registered customers, executing more than two million trades each month, and with monthly trading volumes exceeding $70 billion, the platform continues to grow alongside both the GCC and global trading landscape.

To learn more and explore Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts, visit www.avatrade.com.