Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) announced its partnership with NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) to launch “Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership.” Funded by Nama, the AED 15 million grant is the first-ever endowed chair focused on women’s leadership and development in the United Arab Emirates.

The multidisciplinary chair is named in honor of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, recognizing her significant efforts and contributions to the advancement of women’s education.

This significant milestone reaffirms NAMA’s commitment to advancing women by providing an enabling environment for women to access knowledge, services, support systems and resources, through a development network that fosters a future where women are recognized and celebrated as equal contributors to society.

Underscoring the importance of the collaborative efforts for women advancement in society, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi stated: “Women will always be a valuable asset in their society, worthy of investment. When we pledged to support and empower female students and researchers around the world, we held great confidence in the exceptional women who are passionate about giving back to their communities. This partnership with AUS marks another milestone in Sharjah’s path towards advancing women in the educational field. We will continue to promote initiatives that raise awareness about the benefits of education for women and persist in building and advancing research facilities.”

AUS President, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: "The Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women's Leadership dovetails with the AUS ethos of empowering everyone to realize their full potential and make a valuable contribution to society. This initiative, possible thanks to the visionary leadership of Her Highness and NAMA, has the potential to empower and inspire generations of women leaders. AUS is committed to building an inclusive environment where women excel, and this chair is a powerful expression of that commitment, driving research, education, and outreach that will elevate the status of women in UAE and beyond."

Through this collaboration with NAMA, this chair will enable AUS to make significant strides in women’s studies and further its mission to expand its academic offerings.