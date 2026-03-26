Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has recorded significant progress in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with multiple disciplines climbing in the global rankings and new subjects entering the list for the first time. The results highlight the university’s growing international reputation across a wide range of academic fields and reflect its continued investment in research excellence, innovative teaching and strong engagement with industry.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programs taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.

In the Broad Subject Rankings, AUS continues its strong national leadership across broad fields of study, ranking first in Arts and Humanities (333 globally), third in Social Sciences and Management (331 globally); and fourth in the UAE in Engineering and Technology (311 globally).

In narrow subjects, AUS also leads in the UAE, holding the top position in Architecture and the Built Environment, as well as in Linguistics (new entry; tied) and in Accounting and Finance (tied). It also ranks second in Materials Sciences (new entry) and Civil and Structural Engineering (tied); and third in Business and Management Studies and Economics and Econometrics. AUS is also among the top five universities in Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering; Mathematics and Chemistry.

Globally, AUS achieved notable upward movement, with Architecture and the Built Environment climbing approximately 60 places; Computer Science and Information Systems rising more than 130 places; Electrical and Electronic Engineering climbing over 50 places; Mathematics rising by 150 places; and Chemical Engineering improving by approximately 100 places.

“These QS subject rankings reflect the dedication and creativity of our faculty, students and researchers, who continually push the boundaries of knowledge while addressing real‑world challenges,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “Our progress is deeply rooted in our role within the Sharjah innovation ecosystem and across the UAE, where we connect research, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships to generate tangible impact regionally and globally, while preparing our graduates to lead with vision, skill and purpose in a rapidly changing world.”

AUS’ research ecosystem, comprising six research centers, 22 research groups and endowed chairs and professorships, supports interdisciplinary inquiry and real‑world problem solving. Faculty and students engage in high‑impact projects—including sustainability and environmental research, AI applications, water and energy systems and innovative materials development—advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and technology leadership. These initiatives, combined with over 40 industry and institutional partnerships signed in 2025 alone, strengthen AUS’ global reputation, drive citation impact and foster collaborative innovation.

AUS also provides students with a student‑centered, hands-on learning environment that bridges classroom knowledge with real‑world application. AUS students consistently receive recognition for academic achievement, leadership and community impact.

AUS’ performance in employer reputation indicators across many subjects highlights the strong demand for AUS graduates in the UAE and beyond. Programs in architecture, design, engineering, business, economics, the humanities and the sciences continue to produce highly employable graduates who are leaders in their fields.

With continued investment in research infrastructure, teaching innovation and strategic partnerships, AUS is well‑positioned to build on this momentum and further strengthen its national and international standing.

To learn more about AUS national and global rankings, visit www.aus.edu/rankings.

For more information, please contact:

Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, smahmoud@aus.edu

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.