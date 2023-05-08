Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has achieved a significant milestone by earning full accreditation for its business school from AACSB International—the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

With this, AURAK joins an elite league of global institutions to achieve the prestigious recognition and cements its position as a leading business school in the UAE. Less than 6% of the world's schools offering business degree programs hold the AACSB business accreditation.

AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance and accredits institutions across the globe that demonstrate excellence in teaching, research, and service to their respective communities. Accreditation by AACSB is widely considered the hallmark of excellence in business education.

“The American University of Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President, and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the School of Business to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact on their institution, locally and globally.”

According to the AACSB website, only ten institutions in the UAE hold the AACSB accreditation, reflecting the rigorous evaluation process and stringent standards required to achieve this coveted recognition.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, said: “AACSB sets the gold standard for business school accreditation, and our successful completion of this journey validates in a global context the standards we have set for ourselves. We deeply value this recognition of the progress we have made as a school in carving out a distinctive purpose and place within the global AACSB family with the support of our AURAK family that has its place-shaping purpose in the field of higher education in the Northern Emirates."

“AURAK is honored to join this distinguished group and proud to have received full AACSB accreditation for its School of Business,” commented Prof. Joseph Wallis, Dean of the School of Business, AURAK. “The recognition reflects AURAK's commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching, impactful research, and community engagement. With this achievement, AURAK is poised to further enhance its reputation as a leading business school in the UAE and to prepare its graduates for success in the global business environment.”

AURAK's School of Business is home to several undergraduate and graduate programs, including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with several majors, a Master of Business Administration (MBA), and an Executive Master of Business (EMBA). The school also offers executive education programs and has established partnerships with several organizations to provide its students with opportunities to gain practical experience.

The AACSB accreditation adds to AURAK’s existing recognitions. All of its eight engineering programmes are accredited by ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology). At the institutional level, AURAK is internationally accredited by both the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in the U.S. and the QAA in the U.K.

Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,850 member organizations and more than 950 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's accreditation processes are ISO 9001:2015 certified.