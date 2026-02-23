The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Savvy Games Group, a leading games and esports company headquartered in Riyadh, to strengthen collaboration in student training and professional development within the games and interactive entertainment sector.

This collaboration is part of Savvy Academy, Savvy’s flagship initiative focused on developing local talent for the games and esports industry. This collaboration reflects AUBH’s commitment to aligning academic learning with industry practice and supporting the growth of the creative and digital economy in Bahrain and the wider region.

Under the MoU, AUBH and Savvy Academy will explore several areas of cooperation aimed at providing students with direct exposure to professional environments in the gaming industry. These include internship opportunities for students from AUBH’s College of Media and Design, as well as organized studio visits and industry engagement opportunities with Savvy Games Group’s teams in Riyadh. These initiatives are designed to bridge theory with practice by allowing students to engage with real-world workflows, industry tools, and professional production environments.

The partnership comes at a time of increasing demand for game art, game design, and interactive media talent across Bahrain and the wider region. The rapid growth of the global games and esports industry has increased demand for talent with a blend of creative and technical skills, as well as an understanding of modern production pipelines. This collaboration directly responds to these evolving needs by supporting the development of a skilled, industry-ready talent pool.

By engaging with a leading games and esports company, AUBH contributes to strengthening local and regional capacity in the creative industries while supporting students’ transition from academic study to professional practice. The partnership equips students with skills that enhance their employability and readiness to contribute to the growing creative industries. Exposure to real industry environments also encourages students to explore innovative projects and future career pathways within the sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Layal Halawani, Dean of the College of Media and Design at AUBH, said: “We are proud to sign this MoU with Savvy Games Group, as this partnership brings significant added value to the learning experience of our students in the College of Media and Design and opens new horizons for them in the field of game design. Connecting our academic programs with real-world industry experience and providing students with direct exposure to leading creative organizations reflects AUBH’s vision of preparing graduates who possess the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers, particularly in emerging and future-focused fields.”

Amr Sager, Group Chief of Staff, Savvy Games Group, stated: “As the games and esports sector continues to expand across the region, it is increasingly important to build stronger links between education and industry. Partnerships like this help ensure that students gain early exposure to how games are created in professional environments, while also giving industry access to the next generation of creative and technical talent. By working closely with institutions such as the American University of Bahrain, we aim to support the development of a more connected and sustainable talent pipeline for the regional games ecosystem. This partnership also supports the goals of Savvy Academy, which focuses on building sustainable pathways for talent development across the region’s games and esports ecosystem.”

The partnership forms part of Savvy Academy’s broader efforts to collaborate with leading academic institutions across the region to expand access to hands-on learning, industry exposure, and career pathways in games, esports, and interactive media. Through these initiatives, Savvy Academy aims to help build a strong, future-ready talent pipeline aligned with the rapid growth of the global games industry.