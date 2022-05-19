Cairo: Ahli United Bank- Egypt signed a cooperation agreement with “Raye7”, a tech company, to support digital transformation in the Egyptian community through sponsoring a number of training programs offered for women within the framework of “Anty'' initiative. Within the backdrop of this agreement, the bank supports the integration of women into the sector to be well-positioned as a capable freelancers specialized in programming and technology. The first batch of training programs included 25 women in the 21-35 age range. The batch participants have already been graduated after uplifting their skills in programming and qualifying them to obtain promising career opportunities in this sector.



The CEO & Board Member of Ahli United Bank, Hala Sadek, expressed her pleasure of the first–of–its–kind cooperation protocol with “Raye7”, signifying AUBE’s contributions to digital transformation and promoting women’s role in technology. Additionally, the agreement is considered as an important step in line with its strategy coping with the CBE’s vision and the country’s strategic objectives.



Under the new protocol with “Raye7”, an educational platform was launched to offer training on programming and administrative skills. In return, this will boost the competitiveness and readiness of female trainees to contribute to the transition to digital economy.



Ms. Sadek stated that AUBE support of such programs is consistent with its CSR strategy and digital transformation plan. She also lauded Raye7’s mandate, being a pioneer female-led startup with up to 90% female representation on its board along with above 75% female representation at the executive levels.



On the other hand, the Founder & CEO of Raye7 -Samira Negm- stated that she is also delighted about the stimulating cooperation with AUBE, one of the company’s strategic partners. Raye7 launched “Anty” initiative in cooperation with CTEK, a US-based non-profit organization with global initiatives that boost women's empowerment and gender equity with particular focus on technological sector and digital economy.

-Ends-