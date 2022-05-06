This partnership between Atomize and trivago will make market search data available for hotels to generate more revenue by understanding future demand. Granular accommodation search data from trivago will be used to enhance Atomize’s demand modeling capabilities and generate more revenue for its hotel customers by optimizing rates in response to real time market demand.

In today's market, conditions remain unpredictable and historical reservation patterns do not provide an accurate picture of future demand. New travel patterns have created difficult and often unforeseen situations for hoteliers. The ability to predict demand and formulate an optimized and adaptable pricing strategy is a real challenge for today's revenue managers. For this reason, Atomize, a next-generation revenue management software and trivago, a global search platform for accommodation, have decided on a collaboration to better serve the hotel community in navigating changing demand, anticipating the future and improving hotels ability to generate revenue.

“We have long realized that our search data is a valuable asset in hotels’ quest to provide the right price to the right guest at the right time. Making this data available to hotels will help them better align their offers with guest expectations and improve conversion rates. In Atomize we have found a perfect partner to unlock this potential for hotels”

Says Alexander Forstbach, Chief Data Officer at trivago

trivago's search platform compares over 5 million hotels and other types of accommodation, in over 190 countries. It provides comparisons for accommodation based on price, location, availability, ratings, and other amenities, and is built on information from a large number of accommodation providers. The number of searches performed on the platform every day across the world provides a reliable indicator of future travel intent. trivago will be supplying this granular search data to Atomize in real-time, to complement the hotels’ reservation data and build a comprehensive picture of future demand. The search data will be used by Atomize to enhance its demand modeling capabilities for all future dates and will enable Atomize to optimize its customers’ room prices more effectively. This will enable Atomize users to be more proactive when reacting to changes in market demand and adjust their rates before the competition. A strong competitive advantage that will allow Atomize users to make the most of emerging revenue opportunities, in their specific market, for all future arrival dates.

“Atomize has a robust pedigree in data modeling, and right from our inception we identified that comprehensive guest search data was an underutilized asset in the world of hotel revenue management. Incorporating trivago’s data into our algorithm represents a seismic shift in room pricing and will accelerate the adoption of pricing automation,”

Says Head of Product Ellen Hartelius at Atomize

About Atomize

Headquartered in Sweden, Atomize helps hotels around the globe maximize their revenue by automatically setting the optimal price per room type. Atomize offers a Lean Revenue Management Software built for hoteliers that want to do more with less.

Used in more than 50 countries across five continents, by properties in the range of 50 to 1,250 rooms. In 2019, Atomize was the first RMS to solve real-time price optimization, which opens up incredible possibilities for our customers to gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. The Atomize product offering fits well with hotels and hotel groups that are facing a new reality of fewer staff resources and the increased need for automation and enhanced profit margins.

Atomize RMS shows that a modern sophisticated tech solution for bigger operations doesn’t have to be complex and expensive to operate.

To learn more about Atomize, visit atomize.com or follow us at @Atomize

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps.

