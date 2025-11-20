Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company, has been appointed as the Cost Consultant for Phase II of The Avenues – Riyadh, one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious mixed-use developments. The appointment, made by Shomoul Holding Company, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Riyadh’s urban landscape and reinforces AtkinsRéalis’ commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Phase II of The Avenues – Riyadh builds on the success of Phase I and introduces five iconic towers that will house premium hospitality, commercial, and residential offerings. The development is strategically located along King Salman Road and is designed to become a landmark destination for residents and visitors alike. AtkinsRéalis will provide comprehensive cost consultancy services across both phases of the project.

AtkinsRéalis plans to work in close coordination with all partners and stakeholders to ensure seamless delivery of this large-scale development. The project includes a three-storey mall with nearly 370,000 m2 of leasable space and parking for over 14,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest retail destinations in the region.

AtkinsRéalis’ scope of work includes cost planning, procurement advisory, and value engineering to support the client’s vision of delivering a world-class, commercially viable development. The company’s deep regional expertise and global delivery model position it uniquely to manage the complexities of a project of this scale and ambition.

“The Avenues – Riyadh represents a bold step forward in redefining urban experiences in the Kingdom. Our involvement reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration. We look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to deliver a destination that inspires and endures,” said Paul Doherty, Regional Country Director, AtkinsRéalis.

