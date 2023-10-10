Partnership to attract major UK, European, US and Chinese players to Oman by facilitating access to Asyad Group's world-class logistics ecosystem

Collaboration provides a unique opportunity for UK and European retailers to expand into the Middle East e-commerce market

Partnership with Evri enables Omani SMEs to market and ship their products globally through an advanced e-commerce network

Asyad Express and Evri will continue to explore avenues for expansion to build out a valuable global proposition for e-commerce brands

MUSCAT, Oman/PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, is proud to announce an agreement with Evri, the UK's largest dedicated parcel delivery company, to establish a landmark strategic alliance set to revolutionize e-commerce and e-fulfilment logistics in the Middle East. The agreement was signed during Bloomberg's high-level business event, "Foreign Direct Investment: Scaling New Heights", that focused on Oman's FDI prospects as a rising regional hub for foreign investment.

The exciting partnership will attract major UK, European, US and Chinese e-commerce players to Oman and the region, where they will have a unique opportunity to capitalize on Asyad Express' developed network and world-class capabilities and infrastructure, powered by Asyad Group's state-of-the-art integrated logistics ecosystem.

Shaikh Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hosni, Acting CEO of Oman Post and Asyad Express, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic alliance with Evri: "Our collaboration with Evri is a testament to our commitment to positioning Oman as a prominent e-commerce hub in the Middle East. By partnering with a distinguished global industry player such as Evri, we solidify our presence in the vital e-commerce markets of the UK, the US and China and establish Asyad Express as the logistics partner of choice in the region. We are confident in this strategic partnership's potential to promote sustainable economic growth in Oman and the Middle East."

"In keeping with Asyad Express' priority of ensuring customer satisfaction, the strategic alliance will also provide international customer service support, catering to local languages and delivering high-quality assistance to clients." Shaikh Ibrahim added.

Jason Ashbrook, VP Commercial at Asyad Express, said: "Under this partnership, we will jointly build a comprehensive e-commerce logistics ecosystem that completely integrates our combined services and creates a solid e-commerce gateway for Evri's clients, placing Oman as Evri's exclusive e-commerce fulfilment hub in the Middle East. Asyad Express and Evri will also be developing an international outbound product that will utilize Evri's network, providing Omani SMEs with a platform to market and sell their products worldwide."

From his side, Evri's Director of International Operations Ed Ayyad commented on the beginning of this promising strategic collaboration: "We are immensely excited about the potential this newly formed alliance holds. By joining forces with Asyad Express, we are well-positioned to offer a superior e-commerce solution that caters to the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market. Together, we will create a seamless and efficient e-commerce ecosystem that fuels growth and empowers businesses across the region and from the UK & European markets where existing Evri customers are looking to enter one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets."

"Through this strategic alliance, Evri and Asyad Express will bring together our industry-leading capabilities, innovative technologies, and deep market knowledge to optimize the e-commerce landscape in the Middle East. By focusing on customer-centric solutions, streamlined logistics, and a commitment to excellence, we are confident that this partnership will redefine the e-commerce experience in the region," Ayyad added.

With its latest partnership and future expansion plans, Asyad Express forges ahead in fulfilling the Group's strategy to broaden Oman's e-commerce capabilities in key global markets, highlighting the Sultanate's growing potential as an e-commerce hub and attracting international brands seeking to expand their services in the region and beyond.

