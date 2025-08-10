Cairo: Al Dahra Agriculture — one of the largest investors in the sustainable agriculture sector — announces the successful completion of the first river shipment of 750 tons of packed urea fertilizer. This operation was carried out in cooperation with Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO).

The fertilizer shipment departed from Damietta Port aboard the river unit "Nile 5," operated by the National Nile Company for River Transportation, heading toward Al-Aqab area in Aswan and then on to Toshka. Nile 5 will then return to Alexandria with produce bound for export, thus completing its round trip. This initiative supports the directive of the Ministry of Transport to activate multimodal transport and promote the Nile as a safe, efficient, and low-cost logistics corridor, supporting farmers and meeting local market demand.

This achievement, delivered in cooperation with the Damietta Port Authority and MOPCO, exemplifies the unique cooperation among the port authority, MOPCO, and Al Dahra. Al Dahra Agriculture holds significant investments in the area, owning approximately 37,000 feddans as well as additional farms in East Al-Owainat.

For his part, Eng. Raouf Tawfik, CEO of Al Dahra Agriculture – Egypt, stated: "We are proud to participate in this integrated model linking industry, agriculture, and logistics, and we highly value the efforts of the Ministries of Petroleum and Transport, the Port Authority, and our partner, MOPCO.”

It is worth noting that this step also supports MOPCO’s strategy to expand nationwide distribution and promote free trade to bolster the local economy. This successful trial advances environmentally friendly, cost-effective river transport and reaffirms MOPCO’s commitment to boosting agriculture in Upper Egypt, ensuring rapid fertilizer delivery, in addition to easing pressure on roads under the national sustainable-development plan.