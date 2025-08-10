Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced the launch of the first edition of its graduate development program, “GP15”. This strategic initiative aims to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders and reinforce Bahrain’s position as a dynamic financial hub supporting the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

This milestone launch reinforces the CBB’s priorities towards fostering innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and investing in high-potential local talent. Designed to support the development of 15 Bahraini graduates, the program will offer comprehensive training in line with global best practices, alongside preparing participants to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

Commenting on the initiative, HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, stated: “We are proud to be launching this pioneering training program, marking a first of its kind initiative in the CBB. GP15 represents a long-term investment in national human capital by equipping young professionals with the practical skills needed to drive innovation and develop future-ready leaders in the financial services sector.”

On his end, Mr. Mohamed Abdulla Abdulkarim, Executive Director of Corporate Services at the CBB, added: “GP15 aims to provide participants with a transformative learning experience going beyond conventional training formats. The program combines hands-on, project-based exercises with realistic workplace simulations, complemented by professional mentoring and on-site visits. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering youth by integrating advanced technologies and modern training methods to deliver impactful learning outcomes.”

Ms. Fatema Mohamed Ali, Director of Human Resources and Program Manager, commented: “The six-month program offers graduates an enriching learning experience, including practical rotations across CBB directorates, and opportunities to participate in financial conferences and events, as well as engaging in diverse projects and challenges designed to enhance their analytical and innovative capabilities. The program will also feature intensive training courses, career mentoring sessions, and executive briefings designed to deepen their understanding of regulatory strategies and banking policies.”

Applications for the GP15 program will open in August, and further updates will be shared on the CBB’s official website and social media platforms.