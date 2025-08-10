Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Impact46 has announced investments exceeding SAR 25 million in five gaming studios — Fahy, NJD, Game Cooks, Starvania, and Alpaka — as part of its SAR 150 million Gaming Fund, launched in March 2024. The fund reflects Impact46’s long-term commitment to back high-potential founders shaping the future of digital content and gaming experiences in the region.

The studios span a diverse slate of gaming innovation, from culturally grounded mobile gameplay to immersive console/PC experiences, and next-generation hybrid-casual action games, highlighting the creative and technical depth emerging from MENA’s game development ecosystem.

“We see gaming as more than a sector; it’s a language of youth, culture, and creation,” said Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46. “Through these investments, we’re backing builders who aren’t just launching games, but creating the infrastructure, stories, and platforms that define the next era of content in the region.”

This announcement builds on Impact46’s growing portfolio in gaming, following earlier 2025 investments in Spoilz, a mobile game studio developing engaging IPs, and Spekter Games, a next-gen studio bringing mobile games to chat-based super apps, seamlessly blending traditional gameplay with Web3 incentive layers. Together, these nine companies represent a new wave of MENA gaming ventures redefining how content is created, distributed, and experienced across the region.

This momentum aligns with the Kingdom’s rise as a global leader in gaming and interactive entertainment, in step with the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030’s push to diversify the economy and enable homegrown innovation. From national enabler programs such as the National Development Fund, Social Development Fund, CODE by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and Saudi Esports Federation, to global initiatives by the Esports World Cup Foundation and Savvy Games Group, Saudi Arabia is positioned to become a launchpad for the region’s gaming ecosystem.

About The Startups:

Fahy – A Saudi-based mobile game development studio crafting experiences that are instantly fun yet endlessly rewarding.

NJD Games – A Saudi mobile game studio that creates joy and lasting memories through mobile gaming.

Game Cooks – A dynamic game development and publishing studio specializing in Virtual Reality (VR), Mobile, and PC video games. With a signature blend of action, adventure, and puzzle elements, the studio has released over 22 original titles and earned numerous international awards for its creativity and innovation. Now proudly establishing its base in Riyadh, Game Cooks is entering a new chapter—focused on delivering localized, culturally tailored, and globally engaging gaming experiences.

Starvania – A Saudi indie game studio dedicated to creating fantasy universes from fresh perspectives, where worlds are rich with thoughtfulness and inspiring concepts. Specializes in PC and console games.

Alpaka – A mobile gaming studio producing and developing next-generation hybrid-casual games in the action genre.

Spoilz (earlier investment) – Games that spark joy and connect cultures, everywhere.

Spekter Games (earlier investment) – A next-gen game publisher blending Web2 and Web3 to supercharge games at scale.

About Impact46:

Impact46 is an innovation-driven, CMA-licensed asset management firm managing over SAR 2.8 billion in alternative investments. Based in Saudi Arabia, the firm delivers institutional-grade investment products across venture capital, private credit, and capital markets. With deep regional expertise and disciplined execution, Impact46 invests alongside institutions, corporates, and family offices to create long-term value and unlock new opportunities. Today, the firm plays a growing role in enabling strategic sectors — including the launch of a SAR 150 million gaming fund and an expanding credit advisory practice for institutional and growth-stage clients.

Contact Details:

Email: pr@impact46.sa