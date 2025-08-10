The Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has officially launched the latest edition of its annual summer internship programme, titled "Taaleq", welcoming university students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines to its laboratory for a hands-on, immersive learning experience.

This initiative is a core component of DANAT’s social responsibility efforts and reflects the institute’s long-term commitment to investing in national talent and building human capital in the field of pearls and gemstones. Through this specialised programme, DANAT aims to prepare and qualify future leaders to support the sustainable development of the sector.

"Taaleq" spans a period of two months and offers participating students immersive practical training within DANAT’s state-of-the-art gemmological laboratory. Interns gain direct exposure to the daily operations of a professional gemstone testing facility, working alongside experts in the analysis and identification of pearls and gemstones. The internship equips students with technical proficiency in using advanced laboratory technologies to evaluate the quality and authenticity of gemstones, determine their suitability for the jewellery industry, and apply modern practices in pearl inspections.

In addition to developing lab skills, the programme offers participants the opportunity to explore international best practices in chemical analysis and marine biology. These areas are integral to the scientific foundation of the institute’s work and are aligned with environmental sustainability principles.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, stated: "This initiative supports our vision to cultivate a new generation of Bahraini professionals in gemmology. It is tailored specifically for STEM majors, enabling them to apply their academic learning in a professional and practical environment that broadens their career horizons.”

Mrs. Jamsheer emphasised that "Taaleq" offers intensive practical training within advanced laboratory settings. This experience provides the interns with skills required to pursue careers in the jewellery and gemstone industry and to engage in real-world scientific research. The programme addresses a significant gap in specialised professional training for STEM students in niche fields, positioning it as one of the region’s foremost initiatives in chemical analysis and marine research.

The CEO of DANAT also encouraged interested students to seize this valuable opportunity, emphasizing that the programme forms part of DANAT’s wider strategy to cultivate national talent and strengthen Bahrain’s position as a global leader in the pearls and gemstones sector.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

