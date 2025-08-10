During the Pitching Day organized by Orange Jordan as part of the 9th local edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) 2025, 10 entrepreneurs showcased their projects to the judging panel, competing for the top three positions. Projects were chosen from 144 applications submitted this year by ambitious entrepreneurs from across the Kingdom.

The judging panel comprised the CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j), Eng. Nidal Bitar, Board Member of the Jordanian Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund and Vice Dean of the School of Business at the University of Jordan, Dr. Ashraf Bany Mohammed, Executive Director @INJAZ Entrepreneurship-mySTARTUP, Muhannad AL -Jarrah ; Chief of Party, Youth Grow Activity, Rima Al Qaisi, Country Director of Plan International Jordan, Hamida Jahameh, and Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al-Dababneh.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in the participating projects, which demonstrated a high level of innovation and presented practical digital solutions to societal challenges in various fields such as education and health. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs as part of its vision to promote sustainable development and digital innovation. It also appreciated the role of the judging panel in selecting impactful and feasible initiatives that leave a tangible mark on both society and the environment.

Following the evaluation, the top three projects will have the chance to win prizes that are worth JD 4,000 for first place, JD 2,500 for second place, and JD 1,500 for third place. Also, they will have the opportunity to represent Jordan in the global edition of the prize, where they can compete for awards of up to €25,000 for first place.

