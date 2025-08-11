Hill International, a global construction consulting firm, said it has secured a major project management consultancy (PMC) contract from Libyan energy group Mellitah Oil and Gas for its $8 billion Structures A & E energy project.

The $8-billion energy project from Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italian energy firm Eni, will see the development of two gas fields off the coast of Libya.

The scope of work includes the delivery of two offshore drilling platforms and infrastructure to transmit harvested natural gas to the existing Mellitah Complex, located approximately 100 km west of Tripoli, for treatment and distribution.

The project will also deliver a new carbon capture and storage facility at the Mellitah Complex.

With a targeted output of 750 million cu ft per day, the Structures A & E project aims to support domestic energy needs and increase Libya’s gas exports to Europe, reinforcing the country’s role in regional energy security, increasing competition and supply reliability, and reducing prices for customers. Production is expected to commence in 2026.

Hill will provide a full suite of project management services for the development, including project planning, design coordination and reviews, procurement support, estimating and cost management, schedule management, quality assurance/quality control, risk mitigation, change management and claims prevention, closeout support, and more.

"Our team will leverage global best practices in energy and offshore project management to deliver the infrastructure safely, on time, within budget, and in accordance with all Mellitah’s requirements," he stated.

"The Structures A & E project is of great national and international importance,” says Hill President, Middle East and North Africa Waleed Abdel-Fattah. “Especially because of our long history in Libya, we are honored to take part in an initiative that will help shape the country’s future," he added.

“Our local team looks forward to collaborating with Mellitah and Hill’s global network of energy experts to deliver the megaproject as envisioned, helping ensure energy security for Libyans and customers throughout the region,”

On the contract win, Hill CEO Raouf Ghali said: "This new assignment is a testament to our company’s long-term commitment to delivering the infrastructure of change in the country."

GISI Consulting Group CEO Derek Amidon said: "Hill has a strong track record of delivering resilient energy infrastructure around the world – it’s part of what makes them such an undisputed leader in their space."

"With Hill’s project management expertise backed by the collective resources of GISI Consulting Group’s global platform, Mellitah is poised to deliver," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

