Dubai, UAE: AstraZeneca inaugurated its new sustainable offices in Dubai Science Park, a member of the TECOM group PJSC. The offices mark a critical milestone along the company’s carbon footprint reduction journey in the United Arab Emirates.

The offices are part of a raft of measures by AstraZeneca to accelerate the transition to sustainable healthcare in the UAE, aligned with the company’s global Ambition Zero Carbon programme. Key plans include transitioning to electric vehicles (EV100) by 2025 and launching its first next generation inhaler with a near-zero global warming potential propellant in the UAE market.

The inauguration brought together H.E. Dr Amin Al Amiri Assistant, Undersecretary of Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, H.E. Dr Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director of Strategy and Policy at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, Director of Public Health & Protection Department at Dubai Health authority alongside Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, , Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, and other senior health leaders in the UAE to highlight the need to accelerate the transition to net zero sustainable healthcare.

Spanning an area of 20,000 square feet, the new premises aim to achieve platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement, as defined by the US Green Building Council.

Sameh El Fangary, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Cluster President of AstraZeneca, said: “Climate change is the biggest threat to human health, which is why as a healthcare company, we have a duty to act. AstraZeneca shares the UAE’s vision of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Our sustainable offices will contribute to AstraZeneca’s drive to cut emissions and be science-based net zero by 2045 at the latest.

“What is particularly special about this event is witnessing the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem come together and recognise the interconnectedness between health equity, health resilience and climate action. It is clear that this is a mission that is to be led by all, for all.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group said: “As stewards of health and progress, science companies have a profound impact on society and the environment. Embracing sustainable practices ensures that our actions today do not compromise the well-being of future generations.

“Nurturing eco-friendly innovation can create a harmonious balance between scientific advancements and environmental preservation, and by prioritising sustainability, AstraZeneca has set a sterling example for the science sector. Its efforts align with Dubai Science Park’s goals to contribute to the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Dubai R&D Strategy and reinforce our ambition to enable sustainable scientific advancement.

The LEED platinum certification awards points based on the application of sustainability principles during the design, construction, and material selection of the new facility. It offers the opportunity for AstraZeneca’s offices at Dubai Science Park to serve as a benchmark for efficiency and sustainability in the science sector.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

About AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Please visit www.astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

About Dubai Science Park

Founded in 2005, Dubai Science Park is a vibrant, holistic community part of TECOM Group PJSC dedicated to supporting customers in the sciences, energy, and environmental sectors. With its ample office and laboratory space and robust infrastructure, Dubai Science Park has created an enabling science-focused ecosystem that is home to major international, regional, and local companies.

Through fostering growth, creativity, research, and innovation in the areas of human science, plant science, material science, environmental science and energy science, Dubai Science Park aims to play a significant role in facilitating a more sustainable and self-sufficient future that maximizes the use of indigenous resources and talent.

For more information, please visit www.dsp.ae

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, ’axs’, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the ‘GoFreelance’ package serves freelancers.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae