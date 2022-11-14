His Excellency Prof Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egyptian Minister of Health and Population and Sir Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca Global, witnessed today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Egypt Healthcare Authority and AstraZeneca Egypt. The comprehensive agreement will aim to promote green health facilities and support sustainability and resilience in healthcare.

The announcement was made during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which is being hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from the 6th to the 18th of November 2022.

This partnership is aligned with efforts of the Egyptian state to unify all initiatives aimed at dealing with climate change issues, especially in the healthcare sector. The agreement is also in line with the commitment of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic of Egypt, to raise environmental awareness as part of his ‘Go Green’ initiative.

The Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) and AstraZeneca had previously joined forces to deliver the "EHA Field Hospital" – a mini field hospital located in the Green Zone of COP27. The hospital scope includes provision of high-quality medical services to the presidential delegations and conference participants. The field hospital’s joint effort marks the first cooperation between the Egypt Healthcare Authority and AstraZeneca Egypt in the field of green mobile hospitals and is the first-ever hospital facility for events and conferences of this scale in Egypt.

The signing also alluded to the efforts made by the Egypt Healthcare Authority, the chief healthcare regulator and provider to the state, in applying the concepts of green health facilities pointing to the success of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital in South Sinai. The Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, run by EHA, was globally recognized by the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals Network (GGHH) and is the first Egyptian hospital to receive this recognition. It reinforces the transformation of health care authority’s facilities into green health facilities that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

The agreement sets out a number of activities related to the green transformation of hospitals under the EHA through a number of methods including: The establishment of clean energy plants, the use of low carbon footprint medications and medicinal supplies, the use of clean and purified water, and the optimal disposal of medical and chemical waste in order to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions. Electric car charging stations will also be established across health care facilities.

Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, His Excellency Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, expressed his gratitude to AstraZeneca for its continuous and fruitful cooperation with Egypt and Egyptian authorities in the various fields of healthcare and medicine. He also expressed his thanks for their support in promoting the exchange of their technological and innovative practices for a safer and more sustainable future in line with the vision of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic of Egypt. President El-Sisi’s vision includes the localization and implementation of comprehensive sustainable development in line with the Egypt 2030 initiative, supporting green recovery plans for the Climate Summit, and realizing the objectives of the Egyptian National Strategy for Climate Change 2050.

Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, The Chairman of the General Authority of Healthcare, Assistant Minister of Health and Population, stressed the importance of achieving an integrated health ecosystem which will require concerted efforts and cooperation by all parties to achieve the desired goal. He also reiterated the close link between the environment and the healthcare sector, one of the main reasons the country’s authorities are working closely to integrate environmental transformation within the healthcare space. Additionally, the transformation will ensure safer world-class healthcare services for everybody, especially Egyptian citizens. Dr. El-Sobky also highlighted the importance of everyone’s cooperation for the success of the Climate Summit which is being hosted in Egypt, pointing out the great benefits and returns of the application of green health facilities to promote climate action on a global scale. He concluded that green transformation has great investment opportunities in the field of healthcare in Egypt, especially sustainable health projects which contribute to providing more job opportunities and serving the healthcare sector.

From his side, AstraZeneca’s Country President for Egypt, Hatem Werdany, added the importance of the nation’s success in transforming and developing its environmentally green healthcare sector in a way that exceeds expectations at all levels. This transformation will require the participation of the private sector and the supervision of the state and its direction in order to develop green, sustainable and integrated healthcare. He also reaffirmed AstraZeneca's commitment to its strategic role towards the healthcare sector in Egypt, and providing cutting edge technology and innovation to the state’s green initiatives.

-Ends-

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.