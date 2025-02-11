Through Trio, Aster Pharmacy introduces a unique drive-through health and wellness concept for pharmacies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Aster Pharmacy aims to open 180 stores across the country over the next 2-3 years in partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group. It is a part of Aster DM Healthcare’s larger commitment to invest SAR 1 billion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expand its footprint across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health over the next 5 years.

Trio introduces a comprehensive range of international health, beauty, fitness and lifestyle products and specialized in-house services like skincare analysis, to provide an omnichannel wellness experience for each and every customer, moving beyond just a pharmacy, into a wellness destination for people of Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Aster Pharmacy, the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has commenced operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 15 stores across Riyadh, including its flagship store at Trio Plaza. The launch of ‘Trio’ marks a significant milestone for Aster Pharmacy, as it introduces a unique drive-through concept to the region, set to emerge as a health and wellness destination for people of Riyadh for all their health, beauty, fitness and lifestyle needs. Set in a premium location in North Riyadh, Trio is the largest store of Aster Pharmacy in the GCC, spanning 711 square meters, offering an expansive range of over 13,000 products and exclusive services tailored to everyday needs.

The launch event was graced by His Excellency, Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Saheb, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Investment and Development, officials from the government, leaders from Aster DM Healthcare and Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group, distinguished guests and delegates showcasing their support for this landmark step in Aster’s expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following the successful entry into the Saudi market in September 2023, Aster Pharmacy has rapidly expanded its footprint, establishing 15 stores in Riyadh alone as part of a larger plan to roll out 180 locations across Saudi Arabia over the next 2-3 years. This growth is being facilitated in strategic partnership with the Al Hokair Holding Group, a prominent retail partner in the region, and aims to make international and regional popular brands in health and wellness easily accessible for the people in the region. Supported by myAster- the region’s No.1 healthcare app which provides the complete digital solution combining all Aster services in the country, including appointment booking with doctors from Aster Sanad Hospital, telehealth, access to health records and home delivery of prescription and OTC products from Aster Pharmacy, Aster DM Healthcare is set to redefine how quality healthcare is accessed in the Kingdom, in alignment with Vision 2030.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Our vision has always been to make quality healthcare easily accessible to people across the world, enabling us to serve 20 million patients annually. We are deeply grateful to the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for giving us the opportunity to be among the first private healthcare investors in the country through Aster Sanad Hospital. Now, as we embark on our committed expansion across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and digital health, we truly value the chance to contribute to KSA’s Vision 2030. I am confident that Aster’s integrated healthcare model, which has played a key role in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in many countries, will help shape the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Mishal Al Hokair, Deputy CEO of Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group stated, “The partnership with Aster Pharmacy brings a visionary approach to Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape. Together, we are setting a new standard in community access to healthcare, offering an unmatched shopping experience and wellness support for families across the Kingdom. Trio is just the beginning of what we are building together.”

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC said, “As the largest country in GCC and the second fastest growing economy in the world, it is impressive to witness the tremendous progress that KSA has made within such a short period of time. As one of the first private healthcare providers to set up operations in the country, we at Aster DM Healthcare had the privilege of witnessing this growth journey very closely and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the achievement of Vision 2030 by bringing the best of Aster’s integrated healthcare model to the Kingdom. Launch of Aster Pharmacy’s largest store in the region, alongside the launch of region’s leading free health and wellbeing app – myAster is just the beginning of our plans in Kingdom. In the years to come, we are looking to expand across major cities in the country through the opening of new hospitals, launch of Aster Clinics and more Aster Pharmacy stores, making quality healthcare easily accessible for the masses.”

Trio offers a broad range of healthcare products and specialized services designed specifically to meet the needs of the local community. The store features a skincare section with free skin analysis and personalized product recommendations and proudly exhibits two exclusive Aster in-house brands. The nail studio hosts regular events with beauty experts and offers premium nail care products, while the makeup section showcases exclusive brands and live events with renowned makeup artists. The health and wellness area provides nutrition products and a juice bar, offering a comprehensive wellness experience.

Further supporting Riyadh’s families, the Mother & Baby section provides essential products and features an interactive children’s area, creating a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience for mothers. In the home healthcare section, the store features a range of medical equipments including beds, massage chairs, and mobility aids with digital screens providing information on product availability. Additionally, a well-staffed medicine counter provides customers with free guidance from trained pharmacists. The store also provides comprehensive range of pharmaceutical drugs which can be availed through doctor’s prescription.

To further enhance convenience, Trio also offers customers multiple options to access products, including in-store shopping, click-and-collect, and app-based ordering through the newly launched myAster app.

Speaking at the launch Shakeeb Masri – Chief Operating Officer, Aster Pharmacy, KSA commented, “Trio is more than a flagship store – it is a new benchmark for community-centered healthcare. Aster Pharmacy has been a trusted name in the GCC, and with our entry into Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group, we’re focusing on bringing innovative and accessible services to our customers. The drive-through concept and range of wellness products and prescription medicines that we are providing will make this store an essential destination for Riyadh’s health, wellness and lifestyle needs.”

Aster Pharmacy, with its Trio flagship store and upcoming openings, is committed to becoming a leading provider of accessible, customer-focused healthcare in Saudi Arabia. Since its establishment in the UAE, Aster Pharmacy has expanded to over 300 locations across the GCC, earning the trust of millions with its customer-first approach. As it grows in Saudi Arabia, Aster aims to bring the same dedication and expertise to the Kingdom, building on nearly four decades of success in the region.

Aster Pharmacy, part of Aster DM Healthcare Group, is GCC’s leading retail chain with three decades of experience in pharmaceutical, health and wellness products retailing, with a presence through 300+ outlets served by 690 pharmacists. With product categories comprising of Beauty, Lifestyle & Fitness, Personal Care, Mother & Baby, Nutrition, Medical Essentials and Equipment & Homecare, Aster Pharmacy products can be easily accessed through the myAster Super App which offers home delivery of prescription and OTC products across UAE, within 90 minutes.

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

