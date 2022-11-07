Dubai: Aster Pharmacy and Hospital, the retail and hospital arm of Aster DM Healthcare respectively, have won the fourth edition prestigious UAE Innovation Award for 2022 in the silver category.

Instituted by the Dubai Quality Awards under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Aster Pharmacy and Hospitals are winning the award for the second time.

Launched in 2016, the UAE Innovation Award motivates private-sector companies across the nation to foster an innovative culture from within and apply it to their practices. It also aims to support companies that strengthen their innovative capabilities and create sustainable value for their customers and society at large while driving sustainable development in the country.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: "At Aster, we are driven by a customer-obsessed approach that is backed by innovation, research, and excellence. Our constant efforts are focused on providing affordable and accessible quality healthcare to our patients worldwide. For this, we are relentlessly reinventing ourselves as a group, and to be acknowledged for these efforts is truly ecstatic. We are extremely happy to be recognized by the prestigious UAE Innovation Award 2022, with Aster Hospitals and Aster Pharmacy winning the Silver Award."

With a strong retail network of over 200 pharmacies across the UAE, Aster Pharmacy won the award for its constant investment in developing innovative infrastructure to provide the best to its customers through quality service.

Aster Hospital won the award for keeping abreast of technology and delivering advanced and quality medical care to the residents of UAE adapting to innovative treatment modalities with the highest standards.

NS Balasubramanian, CEO of Aster Pharmacy, and Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, received the award for Aster Pharmacy and Aster Hospital, respectively.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 29 hospitals, 121 clinics, 421* pharmacies, 17 laboratories, and 109 patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 27,200 plus dedicated staff including 3,441 doctors and 7,901 nurses across our group, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

*Including 176 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.