The combined entity Aster DM Quality Care Ltd will become one of India's top three hospital chains with over 10,625+ beds across the country

Merger expected to be completed in the next quarter

Aster DM Healthcare Limited today announced that it has received an overwhelming 96.68% voting approval from shareholders along with a significant majority of minority shareholders and creditors voting in favour of the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL). The approval follows support from the Company’s shareholders, in favour of the share swap preceding the merger, reflecting broad-based investor support for the overall transaction. The merger is expected to be completed in the next quarter, post receipt of remaining regulatory and statutory NCLT approvals.

Commenting the strong positive voting, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said, “The strong support from our shareholders reflects their confidence in the strategic rationale of this merger and the long-term value it will deliver. By bringing together Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India, we are building a scaled, future-ready healthcare platform with the clinical depth, operational strength and governance framework required to serve millions of patients across the country. This partnership combines Aster’s legacy of patient-centric care and physician leadership with the institutional strength and growth expertise of Blackstone. Together, we are well positioned to expand access to high-quality healthcare, invest in clinical excellence and innovation, and create one of India’s leading integrated healthcare networks.”

Upon completion, the combined entity is expected to emerge as one of the top three hospital chains in India, with a diversified presence across 9 states and 28 cities. The merged platform will operate 39 hospitals with 10,625+ beds, supported by over 36,307+ employees and clinicians, serving millions of patients annually across hospitals, clinics, laboratories and allied healthcare services.

About Aster DM Healthcare, India

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest healthcare service providers operating in India with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 20 hospitals with 5,451 beds, 10 clinics, 203 pharmacies (Operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 302 labs and patient experience centers across 5 states in India, delivering a simple yet strong promise to different stakeholders: “We’ll Treat You Well.”

For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com or contact: